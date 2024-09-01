The cast of Annie, the latest production by Dannevirke Theatre Company, in rehearsal. The show opens in October.

Rehearsals are in full swing for Dannevirke Theatre’s much-anticipated production of Annie, as the cast and crew work tirelessly to bring this beloved musical to life. With the show set to open on October 23, the excitement is palpable as the production team pushes forward in their preparations.

Singing rehearsals kicked off on June 9, marking the beginning of an intensive six-week period dedicated to learning all the musical numbers that make Annie such a timeless classic. The cast’s vocal training culminated in a show sing-through, ensuring that every note and harmony is perfected.

Following the successful completion of the singing rehearsals, blocking rehearsals began on July 22. The first act of the show has been fully blocked on stage, complete with choreography, allowing the performers to start bringing their characters to life in the physical space. The second act is well underway, with the cast continuing to fine-tune their performances.

While the actors work on stage, the behind-the-scenes crew is equally busy. Set construction and technical planning are progressing steadily, and props are being gathered, ensuring that the world of Annie is as visually captivating as the performances will be. The company will move into the Dannevirke Town Hall, the show’s venue, on September 14, where the final stages of rehearsal and set assembly will take place.