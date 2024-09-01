Advertisement
Dannevirke Theatre Co excited for new production

By Peter Sinclair
Bush Telegraph·
3 mins to read
The cast of Annie, the latest production by Dannevirke Theatre Company, in rehearsal. The show opens in October.

Rehearsals are in full swing for Dannevirke Theatre’s much-anticipated production of Annie, as the cast and crew work tirelessly to bring this beloved musical to life. With the show set to open on October 23, the excitement is palpable as the production team pushes forward in their preparations.

Singing rehearsals kicked off on June 9, marking the beginning of an intensive six-week period dedicated to learning all the musical numbers that make Annie such a timeless classic. The cast’s vocal training culminated in a show sing-through, ensuring that every note and harmony is perfected.

Following the successful completion of the singing rehearsals, blocking rehearsals began on July 22. The first act of the show has been fully blocked on stage, complete with choreography, allowing the performers to start bringing their characters to life in the physical space. The second act is well underway, with the cast continuing to fine-tune their performances.

While the actors work on stage, the behind-the-scenes crew is equally busy. Set construction and technical planning are progressing steadily, and props are being gathered, ensuring that the world of Annie is as visually captivating as the performances will be. The company will move into the Dannevirke Town Hall, the show’s venue, on September 14, where the final stages of rehearsal and set assembly will take place.

The production is in excellent hands, thanks to the talented creative team leading the charge. Directed by Lisa Higginson, choreographed by Amy McDonald-Te Huki, with Shasta Pene as musical director and Cindy O’Sullivan as vocal coach, the show promises to be a vibrant and polished rendition of the classic musical. Together with a dedicated and talented cast, and the production heads of departments, they are working to create a performance that will delight audiences of all ages.

The Dannevirke Theatre Company proudly acknowledges that without the generous support from their major sponsor, Scanpower, along with contributions from other local businesses, putting on a show like this would not be possible.

The much-anticipated production of Annie will open at the Dannevirke Town Hall on October 23 and run through to November 2. With the show just around the corner, tickets are expected to go on sale soon. Be sure to keep an eye out for their release, as this is a show you won’t want to miss!

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Annie or experiencing it for the first time, this production promises to be a fantastic journey into the heartwarming story of everyone’s favourite orphan.

