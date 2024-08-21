Advertisement
Dannevirke St Joseph’s quiz night raises almost $2000

Leanne Warr
By
Editor - Bush Telegraph·Bush Telegraph·
2 mins to read
One team vying for best dressed at the bingo and quiz night held as a fundraiser for St Joseph's Dannevirke.

St Joseph’s quiz night might have been a fundraiser but the highlight was the fellowship, says Ces Butler.

The night, which also included bingo, was held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club earlier this month, helping to raise money towards heating in the church.

Ces says they had a “wonderful” gas system in the church that was installed about 30 years ago, but the system recently failed and they weren’t able to get new parts.

Added to that was the concern that, due to the Labour Government’s decision not to fund any more investigations into natural gas, they were worried they would not be able to get more fuel for a gas system.

So they opted for heat pumps, but they needed to raise the funds to pay for them.

A number of prizes were up for grabs.
Ces says they ran a similar evening last year to help mark the church’s 125th anniversary celebrations which was so successful they decided to do it again.

The night raised almost $2000 which was mostly through donations from generous parishioners.

“The money was a bonus really.”

Fun and fellowship during the St Joseph's quiz night.
Ces enjoyed the fellowship during the evening and says those people who came along had a good time, getting to see others that they hadn’t seen for a while and some even got a chance to meet the new priest.

“That was lovely as well.”

She says it was a lot of fun as well as helping promote community spirit and feels it is something the church should do annually.

“It’s a fun way of getting together.”

They’re also hoping to hold a movie night later in the year.

Ces says it’s a challenge to think of ways to fundraise, but it’s also an opportunity for people to give back, lending their talents in ways that help them feel needed.


