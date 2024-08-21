Dannevirke St Joseph’s quiz night raises almost $2000

One team vying for best dressed at the bingo and quiz night held as a fundraiser for St Joseph's Dannevirke.

St Joseph’s quiz night might have been a fundraiser but the highlight was the fellowship, says Ces Butler.

The night, which also included bingo, was held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club earlier this month, helping to raise money towards heating in the church.

Ces says they had a “wonderful” gas system in the church that was installed about 30 years ago, but the system recently failed and they weren’t able to get new parts.

Added to that was the concern that, due to the Labour Government’s decision not to fund any more investigations into natural gas, they were worried they would not be able to get more fuel for a gas system.

So they opted for heat pumps, but they needed to raise the funds to pay for them.