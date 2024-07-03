South School’s kapa haka group which opened the show has been practising hard for next term as well.�

Children from Dannevirke South School each got a chance to shine in the school’s first production in eight years.

The school had been rehearsing all term for the show, South School Soiree 2024, training in three sections.

Junior, middle and senior syndicates each chose and ran their own theme.

Co-ordinating this was staff member Julianne Jackson who as unit holder for productions had the challenging task of helping the syndicates to get their shows up and running.

Each show was student-centred, with student narrators explaining the background while the rest of the syndicate acted, danced and sang choreographed items.