Dannevirke South School show graces the Town Hall stage in style

South School’s kapa haka group which opened the show has been practising hard for next term as well.

Children from Dannevirke South School each got a chance to shine in the school’s first production in eight years.

The school had been rehearsing all term for the show, South School Soiree 2024, training in three sections.

Junior, middle and senior syndicates each chose and ran their own theme.

Co-ordinating this was staff member Julianne Jackson who as unit holder for productions had the challenging task of helping the syndicates to get their shows up and running.

Each show was student-centred, with student narrators explaining the background while the rest of the syndicate acted, danced and sang choreographed items.

The junior syndicate focused on their school cat Simon.

The junior school focused on their beloved cat Simon who adopted the school a year ago. Narration was helped by video clips of Simon in dozens of cute poses with the children who sang about elements of their lives in songs like Bad Hair Day, Cheeky Little Fantail and Super Heroes.

The middle syndicate told the Māori legend of creation.

The middle school had been studying the Māori legend of the creation and the many different stories of how nature was created from birds to sea creatures to reptiles and wild food were portrayed with spectacular costumes and signage and choreography.

The senior syndicate presented how they see the future entitled When I Grow Up.

As the senior school is starting to think about the world beyond primary school they put together a set of wishes under the theme When I Grow Up. Each narrator told of his or her wishes which was backed by dance and song. I hope they all come true.

The whole school presented a spectacular finale spilling off the stage called I Lived

The finale was truly spectacular as all the school took part spilling into the audience. What a school celebration!

Principal Caroline Transom said the show was a huge undertaking.

She said the children benefit from being on stage, growing confidence as they get a chance to shine, experience dressing up and wearing makeup, develop resilience and learn to collaborate with each other and other staff.

