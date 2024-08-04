Dannevirke South School marks 125 years next year.

The school bell, which was restored three years ago, will be in place to greet the arrivals and ring in the start of festivities.

While ideas are still being discussed, the South School Whānau Fundraising Team are considering an old-fashioned gala, great for those who would like to reminisce about their own school galas.

Caroline says they are also considering a nine-hole golf tournament as well as having a bus to take visitors for a tour around Dannevirke.

She says the committee is asking anyone to register expressions of interest for activities, which also may include a mix and mingle on the Friday night and a formal dinner on the Saturday night.

There have already been queries from as far away as Australia and former students from the 1960s and 70s have also communicated their support of the reunion.

Dannevirke South School was opened in 1900 and will be holding a reunion on King's Birthday weekend 2025.

Those interested in helping to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the school are also encouraged to make video clips talking about their memories of the school.

Caroline would also like to collect stories and photos from former students, which will then be collated into a magazine for people to buy.

A small selection of merchandise is also being planned to be sold to help with fundraising for the weekend.

There will be a service planned for the Sunday to close the weekend and Caroline says the committee is also considering planting a tree to acknowledge former students and staff who have passed away.

A registration form is available on the school website, or a hard copy can be picked up from the office at Dannevirke South School.

For more information, phone 06 374 8915 or email: southschool125reunion@dannevirkesouth.school.nz.