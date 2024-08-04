Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Dannevirke South School planning reunion for 125th anniversary

Leanne Warr
By
2 mins to read
Caroline Gyde, a former teacher at Dannevirke South School, is part of the organising committee for the 125th anniversary.

Caroline Gyde, a former teacher at Dannevirke South School, is part of the organising committee for the 125th anniversary.

By Leanne Warr

Dannevirke South School is looking for former staff and students as plans get under way for a reunion to celebrate 125 years.

Organising committee spokeswoman Caroline Gyde says the reunion is planned for King’s Birthday weekend next year.

Festivities will start on Friday, May 30 with a pōhiri at the school and a chance for visitors to look around and talk to the children.

Caroline says it’s a good chance for children and adults to connect and learn from each other.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Dannevirke South School marks 125 years next year.
Dannevirke South School marks 125 years next year.

The school bell, which was restored three years ago, will be in place to greet the arrivals and ring in the start of festivities.

While ideas are still being discussed, the South School Whānau Fundraising Team are considering an old-fashioned gala, great for those who would like to reminisce about their own school galas.

Caroline says they are also considering a nine-hole golf tournament as well as having a bus to take visitors for a tour around Dannevirke.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She says the committee is asking anyone to register expressions of interest for activities, which also may include a mix and mingle on the Friday night and a formal dinner on the Saturday night.

There have already been queries from as far away as Australia and former students from the 1960s and 70s have also communicated their support of the reunion.

Dannevirke South School was opened in 1900 and will be holding a reunion on King's Birthday weekend 2025.
Dannevirke South School was opened in 1900 and will be holding a reunion on King's Birthday weekend 2025.

Those interested in helping to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the school are also encouraged to make video clips talking about their memories of the school.

Caroline would also like to collect stories and photos from former students, which will then be collated into a magazine for people to buy.

A small selection of merchandise is also being planned to be sold to help with fundraising for the weekend.

There will be a service planned for the Sunday to close the weekend and Caroline says the committee is also considering planting a tree to acknowledge former students and staff who have passed away.

A registration form is available on the school website, or a hard copy can be picked up from the office at Dannevirke South School.

For more information, phone 06 374 8915 or email: southschool125reunion@dannevirkesouth.school.nz.

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news