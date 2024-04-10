Major Richard Short from the Dannevirke and Districts RSA says the committee feels the money spent on leaving poppies on graves is better spent helping veterans in need. Photo / Leanne Warr

Major Richard Short from the Dannevirke and Districts RSA says the committee feels the money spent on leaving poppies on graves is better spent helping veterans in need. Photo / Leanne Warr

There will be no poppies at individual graves this year as Dannevirke and Districts RSA prepare to mark Anzac Day.

RSA president Major Richard Short said the committee had some “robust discussion” over the issue at last month’s meeting.

“It was a really tough decision.”

Part of the reason behind the decision was that in the history of Anzac commemorations, the symbol of the poppy had come from In Flanders Fields, a poem by John McCrae.

The poppy has historical significance, commemorating veterans who served in war.

That poem was published in 1915 and since then, according to the website NZ History, poppies have been worn in remembrance of those who died in wars or served in the armed forces.

But there are no veterans of World War I left and the numbers of those who served in World War II were decreasing.

Short said the committee had also thought about the financial side of it, with members asked where they wanted to spend the poppy money.

“Every year we’ve (been) kindly donated money from the community [and] it’s our responsibility to spend that money ... wisely for the people in need.”

The Dannevirke and Districts Poppy Trust buys poppies from head office, which are then sold on Poppy Day, with about 1000 normally set aside to be placed at the cemetery.

Short said the question was asked that, with the cost it entailed: “Is it wise to spend the money commemorating the fallen who are there?” or was it more appropriate to spend it on a veteran who needed support or help?

Another aspect was the environmental impact of having the poppies placed on the graves.

While they were only stuck on with Blu-Tack, thus not permanent, eventually they would fall off and get picked up by the lawnmower.

“From an environmental perspective, it’s not great.”

He said the committee couldn’t agree on when to go up to the cemetery to remove them all.

So they looked for an alternative and decided to use rosemary as a way to save money for those veterans who were living and currently in need.

“We think it’s appropriate to reduce the burden to the Poppy Trust and make a slightly improved environmental outcome, and also be as inclusive as we can,” Short said.

While they were unable to create individual arrangements for every single grave, larger ones would be put up on the main arches at the cemetery.

There will be Anzac services on April 25 in Dannevirke, starting with a dawn service with fall-in at 5.45am and then a civic service at 8.30am.

This year, Short said he would be including a focus on the Cenotaph in his address to mark 100 years of its existence.

While RSAs around the country were having a balance of issues, the bigger problem was in attracting younger members.

Short said there might have been a perception from the general public that the RSA was only for veterans or someone with a close link, but that was not the case.

He said they have three different types of membership: Veterans, service members - those who have served in the armed forces, and general membership where the only criteria is that they have to be an adult to join.



