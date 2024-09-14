Advertisement
Dannevirke Regent goes back to the 50s with Grease

Bush Telegraph
(From left): Charlotte Hawkins as Frenchy, Ava Te Huki as Sandy and Benson Te Huki as one of the T-Birds, in costume for the screening of Grease at Dannevirke's Regent Cinema. All three also won prizes.

Grease was the word at Dannevirke Regent Cinema when the popular movie was screened to a small audience.

While some were there to renew their acquaintance with the 1978 movie and at least lip-sync along to some favourite songs, younger audiences were seeing it for the first time.

Kaitlin Edmonds, one of the volunteers at the Dannevirke Regent Cinema, also dressed up for the screening of Grease.
There were a few T-Birds and a few Pink Ladies in the small crowd vying for best-dressed, as well as some spot prizes.

Ella Masters and Richie Reid won prizes for the best-dressed adult Pink Lady and T-Bird respectively at Dannevirke Regent Cinema's screening of Grease.
Grease starred John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John and was based on a musical.

