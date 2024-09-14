Dannevirke Regent goes back to the 50s with Grease

(From left): Charlotte Hawkins as Frenchy, Ava Te Huki as Sandy and Benson Te Huki as one of the T-Birds, in costume for the screening of Grease at Dannevirke's Regent Cinema. All three also won prizes.
Grease was the word at Dannevirke Regent Cinema when the popular movie was screened to a small audience.
While some were there to renew their acquaintance with the 1978 movie and at least lip-sync along to some favourite songs, younger audiences were seeing it for the first time.
There were a few T-Birds and a few Pink Ladies in the small crowd vying for best-dressed, as well as some spot prizes.