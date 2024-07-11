Advertisement
Tararua news

Dannevirke pickleball a hit

2 mins to read
Courts are full of pickleball players on Monday nights.

By Dave Murdoch

Since November, the Dannevirke Badminton Club has been hosting pickleball in the Dannevirke Stadium with a rapidly growing following.

Erect a tennis-sized net on a badminton-sized court, equip a player with a slightly larger table-tennis-sized paddle/bat and offer them a tennis ball-sized plastic ball with holes in it and an opponent and you have pickleball.

Playing in pairs is the most popular.
Officially: “Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two players (singles) or four players (doubles) hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high (0.86 m) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.”

The rules and scoring (with slight modifications) are like badminton, games going up to 11 points with serving (under arm) from both sides of the court by a team until loss of point.

Singles also give you a good workout.
It is able to be played by both men and women aging up to 80 years and it can be very exciting.

“It’s fun and a challenge and very much a thinking/tactical game,” said one player.

Angled shots are often winners.
While it is good fun for relaxation it can attract professional tennis and badminton players and there are professional leagues overseas where it is one of the fastest growing sports.

Come along and take a look on a Monday night at the stadium in Anderson Street from 6pm - 8.30 pm. You will be most welcome.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.

