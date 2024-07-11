By Dave Murdoch
Since November, the Dannevirke Badminton Club has been hosting pickleball in the Dannevirke Stadium with a rapidly growing following.
Erect a tennis-sized net on a badminton-sized court, equip a player with a slightly larger table-tennis-sized paddle/bat and offer them a tennis ball-sized plastic ball with holes in it and an opponent and you have pickleball.
Officially: “Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two players (singles) or four players (doubles) hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high (0.86 m) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.”