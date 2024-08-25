Dannevirke man’s advice on being your own health advocate

The Dannevirke resident says he was put on to the local men’s cancer group co-ordinator, Peter Noble-Campbell.

“He needs a medal.”

He says that Peter will often go and see cancer clients personally, not just at the monthly meeting.

“He comes around and he rings me up. It’s so supportive. You feel human and you’re not just on your own.”

Neil also helps out by taking other clients under his wing and says it has helped him get more involved in the community.

He says these days, it’s as if the world is going too fast and people don’t care about others.

“You can live in a place and say hi to your neighbours and wouldn’t know anything about them.”

Neil lived out in the country until he moved to Dannevirke, where he now lives in a Tararua District Council flat.

“I come from a country area where what goes around comes around. Everyone helps everyone.”

He considers himself to be lucky.

“I’ve had a fantastic life, I’ve been involved with so many people.”

He often helps out his neighbours as well, to the point where he will speak up for those who aren’t sure about doing so themselves.

Such as one who had an issue in his own council flat, but thought the council office would be closed.

“I stick up for people who need support. I’ve worked hard all my life, but now it’s time to give back.”

Neil says he gets a lot of enjoyment out of helping people and isn’t afraid to advocate for them.

According to health data, around 25,000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer each year and the Cancer Society advocates for early detection.

But Neil believes that’s not happening at the moment, especially with the current problems in the health system, such as staff shortages.

He says it’s not being diagnosed early enough and with some patients, it’s already stage three or four.

That’s where he believes people need to stand up for themselves and be proactive in their own health care.

