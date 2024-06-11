Winner Lydia Black (centre), Runner-up Tessa Higginson and Lions president Barbara Ferguson after the Lions Young Speech Maker speeches were judged.

Winner Lydia Black (centre), Runner-up Tessa Higginson and Lions president Barbara Ferguson after the Lions Young Speech Maker speeches were judged.

Teenagers are failing to cope with the pressure of social media.

That was what one student told Dannevirke Host Lions at the annual Young Speech Maker competition.

Lydia Black and Tessa Higginson, both from Dannevirke High School, spoke on the experiences of teenagers in their six-minute prepared speeches.

The evening coincided with the Dannevirke Lions May monthly meeting and 22 Lions gained a welcome perspective on teenagers.

It soon became apparent that the world of teenagers in 2024 is vastly different from that of even just a decade ago.

Lydia Black talked about helping teenagers through the modern-day complexities of life.

Lydia felt teenagers lived in a complex maze and were failing to cope with the pressure of social media exposing them to all sorts of decision-making which they had little experience of handling.

She said they live in a competitive world where peer comparison is powerful, constantly featured on the social platforms like Facebook and the increase in crime among teenagers, ram raids being a major example, are problems for which they need help.

Parents, she saw as a part solution, because she feels they must provide much more intervention in a positive manner. Backing this up, she feels society support groups need to be created to provide practical opportunities to give teenagers alternatives.

She did not think boot camps were a good idea and more likely to make teenagers feel less loved and less accepted.

Tessa Higginson talked about teenagers making wise choices.

Tessa felt teenagers needed help with decision-making too. She said making the right choices shaped our experiences, our lives and society which resulted in change.

She reiterated that teenagers constantly compare themselves, and to risk standing out is very threatening. Tessa said that was probably the reason there were only two candidates in the contest.

“It is nerve-wracking” she confessed.

She felt role models needed to be promoted and exciting challenges offered to set them on the right track.

“I wonder” was the impromptu speech given following the prepared speech in which both speakers had one minute to prepare and two minutes to express their views.

Often this throws speakers, who after a great prepared speech sometimes fall to pieces, but not so Tessa and Lydia.

They quickly collected their thoughts and not surprisingly they focussed on the future wondering about their futures, careers, outcome of events and friends.

The speakers with their judges - Norsewood Lions Sue Trotter, Barbara Cordell and Birgitta Rolston and president Barbara Ferguson.

The three Norsewood Lions judges Birgitta Rolston, Barbara Cordell and Sue Trotter deliberated for a long time, so close was the scoring and Lydia won by a small margin.

They reported to the club that both candidates had delivered the goods in content, expression and delivery, recommending that both should go the Southern Regional Contest in Masterton.

Last year Lydia also won the club competition but was too young to compete in the semi-final. Second place Keisha Meek took her place and finished second in the region against the absolute best of the Wairarapa and Wellington schools.

Six years ago Lauren Carr from Dannevirke won her way through to the National Young Speechmaker final and finished first, earning her a six-week hosted visit to the USA and Canada.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



