Last year hundreds attended the Town Hall on the opening day of the sale in the Dannevirke Lions Book Sale.

A trip to Palmerston North to pick up books from the Red Cross turned into a tiki tour when the Dannevirke Host Lions had to take a detour.

An accident with a cattle truck left the Saddle Road blocked, forcing the fleet of vehicles, loaded with treasures, to turn around and come back over the Pahiatua Track.

With the safe delivery of the books from the Red Cross added to the thousands more, there will be something for everyone at the annual Lion’s Book Sale, held at Dannevirke Town Hall from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

The sale runs on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 2pm.



