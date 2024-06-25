PFK committee members were blown away by the community support.

With numerous silver and bronze sponsors, the 110-strong crowd at Bogan Bingo had a good chance of going home with something, however big or small. There were nearly 70 spot prizes, 40 bogan-themed bingo line prizes and five amazing raffles to enter, including for meat packs, a scratchy board and a mystery weekend away.

Round Two winners Fizz and Emily�

The big prize on everyone’s mind, however, was the title of “Bingo Winner”, with some attempting to play as many as 10 cards at once to increase their chances. There was a collective groan of disappointment as the first “Bingo” call went up ending round one, and a moment of suspense as two loud calls went up to end round two. After deliberation from the night’s ‘Floor Police’, and the careful checking of two full bingo boards, it was decided that there would be two winners in round two with the prize split between them.

PFK member, Melanie Silver, did a great job as ‘Bingo Godmother’ and made for a hilarious night with some racy bingo calls. The enthusiastic and often rowdy crowd kept the Godmother on her toes, but she also kept them engaged as the balls dropped, prizes were announced and best-dressed nominees strutted their stuff on the catwalk.

Everyone having fun.�

A successful school fundraiser could not go ahead without a dedicated committee and support from school parents, school staff and an amazing community. The PFK committee would like to thank all the sponsors and numerous helpers, which included bar staff, kitchen staff, raffle sellers, van drivers, security, clean-up crew and various supporters throughout the planning and organising stages.

Funds raised will go towards supporting learning experiences for the kids at Ruahine School. This will include buses for class trips, camps, playground equipment, chrome books, students’ stationery and an end-of-year picnic with fun activities and a hangi.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



