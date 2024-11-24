Bouncing a ball on a parachute to see how high it can get is the object of the game for these students from a range of schools in and around Dannevirke during the junior sports day at Huia Range School.
By Leanne Warr
Helping young children learn the value of teamwork while having fun was the idea behind a tabloid sports day.
Seven schools from around Dannevirke took part in the day, which included games such as an egg and spoon race, sack races and an obstacle course.
Around 400 children from Totara College, Weber, Dannevirke South, Norsewood, St Joseph’s, Huia Range and Ruahine Schools, all took part in the games, with about 20 tamariki in each team, completing 10 games in a circle.