Taking on an obstacle course.





The junior sports day involved children mixing from seven schools and included plenty of good old-fashioned fun games such as sack races.





It's not quite horseshoe throwing but close enough.

Dannevirke South school principal Caroline Transom says she had been talking about the fact that all the school sports involved children from year four and up and the juniors didn’t really mix.

“We’ve been talking a lot about helping our kids feel a real sense of belonging in the Tararua [district], regardless of what school they’re at and feeling connected.”

She says in a lot of sports, the children mingle, but tend to be competing against each other, and she wanted to have a way for the children to mix.

“We’re really passionate about having a mix of schools in each of the areas for each of the groups, so the kids mix, the parents mix, and the teachers mix.

“The more that we do, the stronger we make Tararua [district].”

St Joseph’s principal Megan Seatter says Dannevirke’s Kāhui ako are “very collegial” and work really well together.

“We want our teams, our own staff and schools to be the same. We want the best for all the kids in Dannevirke.”

Part of that is also ensuring that the teams work closely together so that their students can feel confident about approaching those from any of the schools in Dannevirke.

“They need to be able to identify people within the community that they can get support from,” Megan says.

“It’s the same with our teachers,” Caroline says.

“Getting to know each other.”

She says the funding model is competitive based on the more children each school has, the better the funding.

“But that’s not how we work. We just want to work and support each other and make all our schools strong.”

Having the juniors' day was a way to include the younger children, as the senior students do a lot of sports and other activities, but don’t necessarily mix.

One thing Caroline’s school has done this year was ice skating where it was opened up to other schools to come in and she was talking about getting it back in two years.

“I know how difficult it is to have the resources to do some of that stuff, so let’s all work together to give everybody the opportunity.”



