Dannevirke junior hockey nears end of season

Just beginners from Ruahine and South.

It is great when kids want to play hockey, parents want to coach and manage and sports groups co-operate to share facilities so wishes can be fulfilled.

That magic formula has been working for a number of years at Dannevirke Tennis Club, where refurbished courts, just the right size for junior hockey players, have already been put to use during May and June.

The Kwik Sticks show the pace and skill of four years training on the Dannevirke High School turf.�
The progress the children make during the 10-week season in stickwork skills and teamwork is amazing, and the bonding between children and parents is great to see.

Keeping an eye on the ball.
A pretty slick passing movement for two fun sticks.

The high school has played a role providing teenage referees, which gives the latter a better perspective on what it is like to control a game and even a chance to brush up on the rules.

Ruahine and St Joseph’s Mini Sticks battle in front of goal.

The senior Kwik Sticks play at the high school, where there is more room for an seven-a-side game, preparing them for full-sized pitches when they get to secondary school.

