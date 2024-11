Each choir had its own numbers with Dannevirke’s Viking Choir combining with Woodville’s Stand Up And Sing for the medleys and the four choirs singing the haunting well-known at the end of the first half.

The Harmony Sisters presented the thought-provoking Nothing Else Matters.

Totara College Singers and Mangatainoka School Choirs sang an excerpt from the Lion King.

Three musical directors led their choirs – Vicky Tomlinson, Lyn Falconer, and Ruth Peters (sometimes in disguise)- with a combination of wit and enthusiasm, which was very ably supported by the talented pianist Helen Johnson.

The audience nearly filled the Dannevirke St John Anglican Church.

The entire audience joined the choirs to wrap up the evening with well-known carols sending everyone home with a great taste on Christmas.

If you missed the show a repeat of it will be presented in the Woodville Holy Trinity Anglican Church on December 7 at 7pm. Adults $10, children free.