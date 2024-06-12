Dannevirke hosts and wins Sisters Tournament but saves the best until last

Teams of five set out for the first stableford round on Saturday.

Two families dealing with health issues were blown away by the generosity of golfers playing in the Sisters Tournament at Dannevirke earlier this month.

Lockie Harris, 4, has Wilms Tumour and requires treatment in Palmerston North and Starship hospitals.

His parents, Clarke Harris and Kate Matthews, are frequent visitors and residents of McDonald House with Lockie and his sister Pippa and are very grateful for the donation towards their costs.

Shane Smyth, 33, has recently had a liver transplant in Auckland at very short notice, and with four children aged 13‚ 9, 6 and 20 months the struggle for his wife Bec and the family has been huge.

Both families received a donation of $1800 each, the proceeds from the traditional fines and donations at the Sisters Tournament.

The tournament started 52 years ago when two renowned Tararua golfers decided they would like to travel to a different course to play. Greymouth was the course of choice.

Barbecue cooks Emily Mott and Barbara Maher show off the Dannevirke team's Sister Club shirt.

With the visit reciprocated the next year by Greymouth, the exchange became permanent. Weedons in Christchurch - sister club to Greymouth - joined the next year and the Sisters Tournament had found its name.

Patea joined soon after, Rarangi from Blenheim replaced Greymouth, making it two clubs from each island to alternately host and compete for the Friendship Plaque which was presented in 1984.

This month it was Dannevirke’s turn to host, with 95 players entered into the two-day tournament.

Players teeing off number one in Sunday’s sunshine.

The first day was a stableford round with players finding the breeze fresh but the course in beautiful order. Prizes were awarded for top individual scores.

Everyone enjoyed the hospitality in the 19th.

On Sunday each club combined its stableford points to find the highest total on average, taking into consideration the number in the team.

Half of the Dannevirke Golf team which won the Friendship Plaque.

Dannevirke gained the win very narrowly from Patea, with Dannevirke captain Mike Matthews the top scorer in the tournament with 39 points.

Players putt out on the 12th green.

Rararangi hosts next year and Dannevirke golfers are already planning their trip to Blenheim.

The post-tournament fine session for misdemeanours on the golf course turned into an auction of donated clothing and other goods, with donations being added until the total reached $3600.





