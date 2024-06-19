Well set-up ball by Dannevirke’s forwards (in blue).

With no Year 13 players in the team, which is mostly made up of Year 11s, Dannevirke High School’s First XV is finding it tough going in the Manawatū competition.

But great determination and good coaching have had pleasing results.

This allowed Dannevirke’s halfback to clear the ball well.

At Dannevirke High School earlier this month, they played Whanganui Collegiate Second XV and fought an even match, starting well and almost snatching a draw at the end.

The midfield fed well.

Dannevirke started with some great work by a motivated pack, gaining reward with a try under the posts and a conversion.

Matched pretty evenly, the game had great action but two missed tackles gave Whanganui the 14-7 lead at halftime.

And put the wing in the clear.

This became 19-7 shortly after halftime but Dannevirke really came into its own in the second half, scoring two excellent team tries but sadly not converting either to just miss out on a draw which would have been its second in two weeks.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.