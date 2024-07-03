Advertisement
Dannevirke golf tournament raises $10k

By
2 mins to read
Just under 70 golfers prepare to tee off in the Freemasons' golf tournament fundraiser.

By Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Golf Club had one of its largest fields in a very long time last month when it hosted two tournaments both teeing off at the same time

The first was the Hawke’s Bay Masonic Golf Tournament hosted by the Woburn and Rawhiti Lodges to fundraise for community patrols in Dannevirke and Waipukurau. A total of 69 players took part in a stableford competition.

This golfer made a great start off No 10 tee.�
Numbers were boosted by a visit from the Eagles Club which makes the Dannevirke course its destination every two years. Many of its 30 players were keen to support the community patrols and each patrol benefited to the tune of $5000 from the proceeds.

Beautiful fairways and greens on a superb day.�
After heavy rain the course was a little heavier than usual but still a good experience and Jim Bassett won the Stableford competition with 41 points.

The second competition was the Dannevirke club’s Sattrup and Brannigan Cup when 32 pairs teed off in the four-ball-best-ball tournament first round.

Players enjoyed the hospitality of the club.�
That meant that in excess of 130 players played the course and thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality.

Organiser John (Tonka) Turner would like to thank the generous sponsors and all the volunteers who made the total of $10,000 possible and the day such a success.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.

