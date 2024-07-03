Just under 70 golfers prepare to tee off in the Freemasons' golf tournament fundraiser.�

Just under 70 golfers prepare to tee off in the Freemasons' golf tournament fundraiser.�

By Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Golf Club had one of its largest fields in a very long time last month when it hosted two tournaments both teeing off at the same time

The first was the Hawke’s Bay Masonic Golf Tournament hosted by the Woburn and Rawhiti Lodges to fundraise for community patrols in Dannevirke and Waipukurau. A total of 69 players took part in a stableford competition.

This golfer made a great start off No 10 tee.�

Numbers were boosted by a visit from the Eagles Club which makes the Dannevirke course its destination every two years. Many of its 30 players were keen to support the community patrols and each patrol benefited to the tune of $5000 from the proceeds.