Former Dannevirke resident Glenis Bealing visited from Levin to show Dannevirke floral artists how to create camellia balls and then ways to make floral designs with them.

Dannevirke floral artists had one of their own - Glenis Bealing - pop over the hill from Levin to teach a technique of covering balls made of circular polystyrene with camelia leaves, graduated in size.

Glenis showed examples of designs using a camellia ball as the foundation for different purposes. This will be the challenge for the floral artists in June’s Show Bench design.

Three examples of layering and overlapping showing variation in plant use learnt from last month’s tutor.

They also created examples of layering and overlapping from last month’s demonstration.

