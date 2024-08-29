Dannevirke domain garden gets some TLC

The garden in Dannevirke Domain has been rejuvenated after being neglected for some time and should be soon awash with colour.

A garden in Dannevirke’s Domain has been rejuvenated with the help of the local Lions club.

Service co-ordinator Sue Buchanan says the club had decided last year that the garden needed to be replanted as it had sat unattended for some time.

The garden was first established in 1990 when the Lioness club found the old fish pond in the Dannevirke Domain which had become neglected.

Gwen Fairbrother's original design for the garden.

Sue says the late Gwen Fairbrother, a well-known identity in Dannevirke, designed a scented garden which would be for the benefit of the blind and the wider community.