Dannevirke domain garden gets some TLC

Bush Telegraph
Quick Read
The garden in Dannevirke Domain has been rejuvenated after being neglected for some time and should be soon awash with colour.

A garden in Dannevirke’s Domain has been rejuvenated with the help of the local Lions club.

Service co-ordinator Sue Buchanan says the club had decided last year that the garden needed to be replanted as it had sat unattended for some time.

The garden was first established in 1990 when the Lioness club found the old fish pond in the Dannevirke Domain which had become neglected.

Gwen Fairbrother's original design for the garden.
Sue says the late Gwen Fairbrother, a well-known identity in Dannevirke, designed a scented garden which would be for the benefit of the blind and the wider community.

“The Lionesses planted the garden on the understanding that the [Tararua District] Council would maintain it as it was on council grounds.”

The garden will eventually have to be removed to make way for the proposed skate park.

Sue says relocation of the garden is still under discussion, but it is hoped it will be included somewhere in the domain.

Dannevirke Lions club members hard at work on the garden.
The replanting was completed last month with plants donated by club members.

“The end result will be a pleasing array of colour for the community to enjoy,” Sue says.


