Winner Daniel Hales and runner-up Wayne Hansen.

Dannevirke Social Darts had an enjoyable singles tournament earlier this month at the Dannevirke Services and Citizen’s Club with people coming from Hawke’s Bay and Masterton to play.

Entries had to be restricted to 42 due to a shortage of boards and they filled up very fast on the day. This was the biggest number of entries ever.

The tournament ran all day and concluded with an exciting finale which held a good-sized crowd until 7pm.

Congratulations goes to local player Daniel Hales taking out the championship with Wayne Hansen runner-up.

In the consolation match Hastings lady Marise took it out and Dannevirke’s Mark Walsh was runner-up.

There were some great scores Thomas Scott with the highest finish of 130 and 180s went to Daniel Hales with three and Wayne Hansen with one.

The darts nationals are coming up at the end of June so this was a good tournament to help the locals and away players prepare.







