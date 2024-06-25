There were six nominees in last year's awards. The winner, Sarah Milham, is third from the left. Photo / Leanne Warr

There were six nominees in last year's awards. The winner, Sarah Milham, is third from the left. Photo / Leanne Warr

There are a lot of great young people out there doing even greater things for their community but often they do not get recognised for their efforts and skills.

Dannevirke Community Board is opening up nominations for the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award through July.

The award seeks to recognise the community service and contribution of local youth to supporting the work of local voluntary organisations and groups.

Sadly community groups who deal weekly with great community-minded young people have not in recent years nominated them and it is usually left over to the high schools to scramble after the holidays to put in entries.

Last year, a plea for more nominations brought a doubling of nominations.

Sarah Milham was thrilled to win ahead of five other contestants, all of whom were worthy contestants. The community board hopes those who missed out will apply again along with a flood of new nominations.

The trophy was donated as a memorial to Graeme Wackrow who spent a lot of time with youth in the community. Photo / Police museum

This award was created 37 years ago in memory of Constable Graeme Wackrow who was killed in a car accident while stationed in Dannevirke.

The five judges take notice of achievements where the entrant’s endeavours and their commitment are worthy of acknowledgement.

Criteria include community service, contributions to organisations and groups, involvement in community activities, interest in helping others, special talents and skills, and other supporting details.

It is eligible to youth aged 14-19 living in the North Tararua ward.

The winner will receive the trophy to hold for a year and a miniature to keep plus $500 with the second place winning $300 and third place $200.

The board calls upon groups like sports teams, service clubs, cadets and guides, church groups and businesses to flood the Tararua District Council office with nominations before they close on July 31.

Nomination forms, which can be picked up from the council Service Centre, are not onerous and are less important for the information they contain than the judges’ interview which follows nomination when deciding the placegetters.

The list of past Wackrow Award Winners now resides in the Dannevirke Library. Take a look at it – most have gone on from winning the award to pursue really outstanding careers.