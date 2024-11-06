Dannevirke Art Collective hosts exhibition at Rinitawa

Joan Alding’s picture of Up Stream was snapped up.

“We will have more time to paint,” says Joan Alding, long-time club member and past president.

The exhibition illustrates how the Art Collective works with each of the contributions in the Rinitawa Galleries paid for by the members.

Tania Emslie with her painting Rift sold on the first night.

Tania Emslie was the pioneer with two bays of her paintings on display, two of which were sold on opening night. She has a very wide range of styles and interests mostly nature-related. Some of her work originates from recent workshops, the latest guiding her into the world of impressionist art by Hamish Schwass.

One of her sales was entitled Rift which challenged her to portray the sudden movement of the atmosphere requiring several coats of paint to get the correct image.

Angela (Andy) Ransom’s three paintings all had a positive vibe: From left Living The Good Life, Life is Good and Feathers and Friends Forever.

Sue Langridge’s Papier Mache model of the Muso’s was something a bit different.

More than 50 visitors came to the opening of the exhibition, including Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis and three councillors. All were very interested to view the vast range of works on display, with 14 artists from the Collective displaying at least four pieces each and by the end of the night six had already been sold.

The works were by June Elmore, Sarah Bailee, Lyn Falconer, Patricia Gilmore, Angela Ransom, Tony Hunt, Joan Alding, Diane Clayton, Tania Emslie, Sian Emslie, Chloe Kite, Zoe Kite, Gill Charmley and Bobby Angelini.

Woodville Art and History provided drinks and nibbles for the evening, ran a competition to win a print of Mike Harold’s A Wild Ride and ran a 10-question quiz about the gallery including aspects of its museum and Lindauer Collection of paintings for anyone new.

The exhibition runs until the end of November from 10am-4pm. Entry is free. Most paintings are for sale.