Dannevirke Art Collective hosts exhibition at Rinitawa

Diane Clayton with her dog Charlie and two of her renowned tui pictures one of which was sold on opening night.
Dannevirke Art Collective hosted a very successful opening to its annual Art Exhibition at Rinitawa Galleries in Woodville.
The former Dannevirke Art Society has recently morphed into an Art Collective in which members are free to participate but without the hassles of running a registered club with all its regulations.
The organisation had increasing difficulty finding leadership to run it and the option to become just a collective with members free to do what they want has met with strong support with more than 30 members joining the group.
Linda Manning and Diane Clayton are currently at the helm and are planning “En Plein Air” experiences – a French phrase meaning painting in the open air. Members are free to opt in or stay out and organise their own venues for others to join.
“We will have more time to paint,” says Joan Alding, long-time club member and past president.
The exhibition illustrates how the Art Collective works with each of the contributions in the Rinitawa Galleries paid for by the members.
Tania Emslie was the pioneer with two bays of her paintings on display, two of which were sold on opening night. She has a very wide range of styles and interests mostly nature-related. Some of her work originates from recent workshops, the latest guiding her into the world of impressionist art by Hamish Schwass.
One of her sales was entitled Rift which challenged her to portray the sudden movement of the atmosphere requiring several coats of paint to get the correct image.
More than 50 visitors came to the opening of the exhibition, including Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis and three councillors. All were very interested to view the vast range of works on display, with 14 artists from the Collective displaying at least four pieces each and by the end of the night six had already been sold.
The works were by June Elmore, Sarah Bailee, Lyn Falconer, Patricia Gilmore, Angela Ransom, Tony Hunt, Joan Alding, Diane Clayton, Tania Emslie, Sian Emslie, Chloe Kite, Zoe Kite, Gill Charmley and Bobby Angelini.
Woodville Art and History provided drinks and nibbles for the evening, ran a competition to win a print of Mike Harold’s A Wild Ride and ran a 10-question quiz about the gallery including aspects of its museum and Lindauer Collection of paintings for anyone new.
The exhibition runs until the end of November from 10am-4pm. Entry is free. Most paintings are for sale.