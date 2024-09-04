Glenys also had a stall outside Four Square, tapping into local spending habits and through traffic despite NZTA doing road testing with cones everywhere. Her team raised significantly more funds than last year.

Woodville resident Veronica Smith makes a purchase from volunteer Dinny Davidson outside Woodville Four Square.

Cancer Society supplies coming from Manawatū, such as teddies and miniature live daffodil plants, have been steadily diminishing in recent years but were supplemented by locals creating their own – knitters making teddies and tissue holders, bakers producing cookies and jams.

There were raffles supported by local businesses such as High Street Bistro, Dannevirke Pharmacy and Shires Vege Market.

Dannevirke had five stalls on Friday and two on Saturday, with members of the Men’s Cancer Support Group visiting the shops on Friday and Saturday morning to gain even more sales. Proceeds from the two days totalled $6500.

Barbara Ferguson, June Elmore and Erin Connors had daffodils for sale on Dannevirke’s High Street.

In the south, thunderstorms and hail pounded the stalls in Pahīatua and Eketāhuna, forcing sellers to seek cover for themselves and their goods. Nevertheless, sales boomed once the weather had passed through.

Across the Tararua the theme was the same – visitors who came to the stalls came to buy but also to donate to the Cancer Society and the donations were generous - $20 and $50 notes quite common often for no return of goods.

Heather Martin and Debbie Sowerby were delighted to receive a large donation.

One group organiser thinks the nationwide Cancer Society advertising campaign warning “you may be next” highlighted the threat and people responded accordingly.

Manawat1u Cancer Society supportive care co-ordinator Cherie Rissetto, who toured the four main centres on Friday, said she was thrilled with the large numbers of volunteers manning the stalls in all weathers. She said she was grateful to those who donated to the fight against the disease and the support of its victims.