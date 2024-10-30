Close to 30 stalls were showing their wares on the footpaths of Dannevirke for its annual market day.
Typical spring weather did its best to cool the enthusiasm for theday, held on October 25 and initially a cool breeze did diminish the crowd.
However, as the day progressed it warmed up and the breeze abated so by 11am the crowd had flocked to town.
Multi-coloured bunting adorned the street and customers crowded stalls for the bargains. Cafes and food stalls did roaring business through that busy period and most stallholders reported good trading.