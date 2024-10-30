For shoppers there was a good mix of options as local shops exposed their secret treasures such as Derek’s Electrical, Dannevirke Pharmacy, St Vinnies and the Lion’s Den.

Local potter Cathie Beale was selling her pottery to raise money to buy a kiln.

Ian Barnett and Dennis Wraight were selling a range of toys, bowls and other items from the Menz Shed.

Samuel and Matthew of Value Plants in Palmerston North had a huge range of plants costing no more than $10 each.

Ngahurunui Crafts came from Feilding to sell its home-made knick-knacks.

Many of the shops had goods out on tables like Derek’s Electrical which did a roaring trade.

Local craftspeople - Maxine Ross from Shamwari had beautiful handcrafted dolls and tablecloths, Cathie Beale had made pottery items ranging from rabbits to bowls and garden balls, Dianne and Annie Boyle offered hundreds of Sweet Snaccidents to tempt taste buds, the Menz Shed displayed toys, bowls and other wooden items ready as Christmas gifts, Stu Harper had items made from corrugated iron including containers and even a man with attitude for something different.

Visitors and businesses from out of town provided a point of difference and reported their visit “very worthwhile.” One visitor who had been to the Palmerston North Market earlier in the day said Dannevirke’s “was better” and MP Kieran McAnulty said he was impressed with the turnout.

Huia Range parents and students ran a raffle and a sausage sizzle to raise money for the Year 8 end of year camp.

Organisations wanting to fundraise took the opportunity such as Huia Range School’s raffle and sausage sizzle, St John’s Anglican Church with its jams and sauces and up Gordon St the Gallery of History had old saddles and some historic artifacts for sale with some very recently cooked cakes which were very popular. It even had an offer to have people photographed in its red phone box for old time’s sake.

Dannevirke Community Board cairman Pat Walshe said he was very pleased with the way the day worked out for sellers and buyers and was particularly thrilled with the help from the public to set up the stalls and bunting with Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis and Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber being on hand with other board members and volunteers at 7am to help put it out.