Critical infrastructure: What counts and who’s responsible?

The long-term risks of an unreliable power supply are numerous. Connectivity was once again affected in the latest outage, with communication tower batteries not lasting the distance.

The push for farmers to adapt and apply new technologies, such as electronic monitoring systems for grazing beef cattle, that allows remote virtual fencing, is but one of the devices reliant on a continuous power supply.

Within Tararua, there are three lines companies: Scanpower, Powerco, and Central Lines.

Is it fair for those needing power to operate their businesses but suffer continual disruptions due to trees falling over the transmission lines?

Powerco spent over $58 million last year clearing corridors beside powerlines, and yet we have this same ongoing issue with outages in the Tararua.

Radiata pine and kahikatea (white pine) both grow to 60 metres in height but it’s not only an exotic forestry issue. Current regulatory requirements range between a 6m to 20m clear zone from lines, is this enough with potentially a 60m tree being so close?

Tararua Federated Farmers are also reviewing the proposed changes to local bylaws which cover bees, pigs, cats, etc. A short survey will be circulated to members via email with submissions due to the Tararua District Council by July 31.

For those wanting to know more, or keen to join in the discussions, please make contact.



