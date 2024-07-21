Critical infrastructure: What counts and who’s responsible?

By Sally Dryland, on behalf of Tararua Federated Farmers
Opinion
Those responsible for the regulatory controls that protect our vital infrastructure need to know the very real impacts on farming families and rural communities when the power is out.
Tararua Federated Farmers president Thomas Read is working to bring power providers, government agencies and locals together on August 1, to discuss enduring solutions so everyone in the Tararua district can enjoy a reliable power supply.
The recent three-day outage for 183 households near Pongaroa and Akitio is just the latest failure. While it’s an inconvenience to the casual beach dwellers at Akitio who in the last year have had four such long-term outages and now empty their freezers when leaving the houses, it’s a hell of a lot more impactful on a farm when you have a shed full of sheep for shearing.