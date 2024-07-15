Choosing your breed of calves to raise

Although having a lower butterfat content compared to other breeds like the Jersey, the sheer volume of milk produced more than makes up for it, making Friesians highly cost-effective.

These are large cows known for producing high concentrations of protein and lactose.

Jersey

Smaller and easier to manage, the Jersey breed was first imported in 1862. They are typically light brown in colour, though this can range from being almost grey to dull black, which is known as Mulberry.

Due to their size, Jerseys are also recognised for their sustainability due to their lower environmental footprint.

The Jersey breed is known for producing premium milk with a high fat and protein content.

Ayrshire

Ayrshires are red and white in colour and originated in Scotland - making their appearance here in 1848 in Otago.

They are known for a strong constitution with sturdy legs and a well-shaped udder, making them great mothers! They are dependable calvers, good foragers, and perform well under varied environmental settings.

This breed is noted for their high milk yields with a composition that is well suited for butter and cheese production.

Is there a profit in rearing calves?

We all parent differently and it is the same with rearing calves. Seasoned calf-rearers will know what to look for and will also have the confidence, knowledge, and good contacts. Whereas with newbies, it will be more of a challenge.

I have talked to various farmers about what it costs to rear a calf and there are so many variables for everyone, but based on fixed rearing costs on average it would cost $440. Variable costs include the purchase of the calves, cartage, and commission if any, and this needs to be added into the final rearing cost.

One thing is certain, farmers or lifestylers who can take a calf to finishing have a high chance of making a profit. On the other hand, rearing calves to sell as 100kg weaners is a much riskier venture, needing some careful planning, a sound budget, good advice, and a huge amount of hard work.