Rylee learned from his dad about commitment, pride and attitude. He made him appreciate that in life, regardless of whatever it is you choose to do, you give it all you’ve got.

That has stuck with Rylee and from an early age, he learned riders have to have their head in the right place if they’re going to have success in the pen and they must treat each ride with the greatest respect.

While we may not have seen Rylee much in action in New Zealand over the last six months, it is because he has been flying back and forward to Australia, competing in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia, and finishing seventh in the whole of Australia. With $30,000 in prizemoney, that’s not to be sneezed at. His last event was last week at Brisbane, where he placed second.

For a 20-year-old, Rylee has an impressive list of credentials, ranging from calf and steer riding titles to a rookie bull riding title, a rookie all-round title, two open bull riding titles, riding for Queensland State of Origin for two years, winning in both years, being a two-time PBR Australia finalist and having a current rank of seventh in PBR Australia.

Rylee was back in New Zealand last week - at Cambridge, where he works at Riversley Park. It’s an equestrian business where breaking-in, pre-training, ready-to-run sales preparation and bloodstock sales happens, all under the watchful eye of Sam and Hana Beatson.

Once Rylee’s work there is complete, he will head back to his dad’s property to get on with making sure the bulls are all prepped and looking their best in time for the Hawke’s Bay Rodeo.

You have to be bold to take on a bull this size, but it is no trouble for Rylee.

Rylee will be putting all that advice into action when he competes at the Hawke’s Bay Country Round Up, to be held at the Tomoana Showgrounds on November 30.

This is the first time since 2008 that a rodeo on the national circuit will be hosted at the showgrounds.

While it is still a rodeo, it has a different name as the Hawke’s Bay Rodeo Club wanted the event to be more than just a rodeo. It wanted to have a point of difference from other rodeo clubs around the country by including events from the American Rodeo scene, so be sure to come along and enjoy the day out. The club is are hoping to attract the best cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, so there is going to be action galore.

There will be food, merchandise, clothing and equestrian supplies on sale. Fnd for more information, check out the Hawke’s Bay Rodeo Facebook page.

Look out for Rylee on the big day: he will be wearing his lucky jeans (the ones that never get a wash) and he will have his grandfather’s Bible tucked into his back pocket. His brother Klay will be on the side urging him on, right up until it is time for Rylee to take his place on the 1000kg bull.

Klay and Rylee Ward both have a passion for horses as well as bulls.

Once in the chute, getting on, he’ll get his bull rope exactly right, he knows how he wants it to be. He will focus, get his mind in the right place, nod his head and it’s game on.