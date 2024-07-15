Advertisement
Celebrating our kaumātua: Matariki luncheon held at Dannevirke marae

Bush Telegraph
3 mins to read
Around 40 kaumātua braved the cold to attend the luncheon to celebrate Matariki at Makirikiri marae. Photo / Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua

Makirikiri Marae in Tamaki nui-ā-Rua was the centre of a joyful celebration as kaumātua (elderly) gathered for a special luncheon to celebrate Matariki.

This year’s theme, Matariki Heri Kai – The Feast of Matariki, inspired by the saying Matariki whetū heri kai, meaning “Matariki, the bringer of food”, highlighted the event’s focus on gathering, sharing kai and kōrero with one another.

The annual Matariki event organised by the kaimahi (staff) at Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne, began at 10.30am with pōwhiri (welcome) for around 40 kaumātua who had graciously accepted the invitation and braved the cold, it was obvious by all the chatter taking place they were very happy to be there, as the special guests of the day.

Kaumātua were warmly ushered into the wharekai (dining room), where they were greeted with entertainment from local singer Anne Kelly, who serenaded them with beloved classics as they settled into their seats.

The menu featured a delightful array of traditional dishes, including rewena bread, hangi (lamb and pork), raw fish, as well as broccoli bake and fresh salads. The meal concluded with steamed pudding, trifle and fruit salad.

During lunch, a special moment of the celebration was the gifting of pūtangitangi to all the kaumātua. This traditional Māori clay wind instrument, crafted by the kaimahi of Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne at wānanga over the past few months, were presented in woven harakeke kona (basket). Matua Henare Kani explained that the pūtangitangi, known for its soothing melodic sounds, also helps with respiratory health, adding practical value to its cultural significance.

The kaumātua were treated to plenty of entertainment. Photo / Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua
After lunch, the kaimahi performed kapa haka, showcasing their weekly rehearsals, followed by Anne Kelly continuing her repertoire of classic hits. And finally, in what turned out to be very popular, a few rounds of Bingo were played, hosted by “Mr Charisma” Beau Moses, with prizes going to the lucky winners.

As the luncheon began to wind down, kaumātua were assisted and transported back to their whare, while some seized the chance to capture memories with whānau in the photo booth.

The gatherings provide spiritual nourishment, strengthening bonds that connect us across generations. Photo / Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua
It is a real honour to hold these events for our kaumātua in our rohe, fostering community spirit and celebrating their wisdom and contributions to our culture and community. These gatherings not only nourish us physically but also spiritually, strengthening the bonds that connect us across generations.

Mānawatia a Matariki – to honour, acknowledge and welcome in the Māori New Year.

