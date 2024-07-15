Around 40 kaumātua braved the cold to attend the luncheon to celebrate Matariki at Makirikiri marae. Photo / Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua

Around 40 kaumātua braved the cold to attend the luncheon to celebrate Matariki at Makirikiri marae. Photo / Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua

Makirikiri Marae in Tamaki nui-ā-Rua was the centre of a joyful celebration as kaumātua (elderly) gathered for a special luncheon to celebrate Matariki.

This year’s theme, Matariki Heri Kai – The Feast of Matariki, inspired by the saying Matariki whetū heri kai, meaning “Matariki, the bringer of food”, highlighted the event’s focus on gathering, sharing kai and kōrero with one another.

The annual Matariki event organised by the kaimahi (staff) at Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne, began at 10.30am with pōwhiri (welcome) for around 40 kaumātua who had graciously accepted the invitation and braved the cold, it was obvious by all the chatter taking place they were very happy to be there, as the special guests of the day.

Kaumātua were warmly ushered into the wharekai (dining room), where they were greeted with entertainment from local singer Anne Kelly, who serenaded them with beloved classics as they settled into their seats.

The menu featured a delightful array of traditional dishes, including rewena bread, hangi (lamb and pork), raw fish, as well as broccoli bake and fresh salads. The meal concluded with steamed pudding, trifle and fruit salad.