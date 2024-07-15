Calf day preparation, entertaining your calves and winning the red ribbon

And it is a good distraction for them and helps avoid sucking and chewing on objects that they shouldn’t be touching, which often comes from boredom.

Preparing for calf day

I have known many friends whose children carefully select their calf for calf day and take on the responsibility of teaching it to lead and be groomed.

It does take a lot of effort and time to train a winning calf and get that red ribbon.

How and what to feed

Once your selected calf is past the colostrum feeding stage and onto milk powder, it won’t be long before it begins to nibble grass and drink water.

At about two weeks of age you will want to introduce calf meal and hay to its diet, as this will assist its growth. Meal is fed in the mornings, after the milk feed. You will need a large heavy flat-bottomed feeder for the meal, one which your calf can’t push around the paddock, because believe me it will try.

It won't be long before the calf starts to nibble grass. Photo / Supplied

The supply of grass, meal and hay increases as your calf grows, but it is still important to keep feeding milk as this will ensure your calf is in the best condition, come calf day.

This also keeps your calf very friendly when grooming and training.

When to wean your calf

At two or three weeks, milk feeding can be reduced to once a day, preferably in the morning. The amount of milk generally increases so your calf is getting one larger drink of milk each day. Calves generally remain on ‘once a day’ milk feeds until calf day.

Should I use a calf cover?

A calf cover will keep your calf warm and dry, keeps its coat shiny and smooth and prevents fading from the weather, You can purchase one from your local veterinary centre or supply store, or you can make your own easily made from empty meal sacks (You may need a bit of help from an adult), but don’t use one made of plastic as it doesn’t breathe.

A light soft blanket sewn into the inside of the cover will ensure your calf is snuggly and warm. Velcro straps sewn onto the front and back will allow you to remove it easily for grooming and will also allow for an increase in size as your calf grows. The ideal cover should cover your calf from its shoulders to its rear and be sure to watch for rubbing.

Getting them use to a halter and leading

Ellen Ireland with Poppy at the Bush Districts Agricultural club day last year. Photo / Leanne Warr

If you need a halter or lead, these can be purchased from your local vet centre or supply store. They are usually made from webbing and can be adjusted to fit small or large calves. Halters should only be left on for around one hour each day to avoid rubbing hair off.

You need to get your calf use to a halter from day one. When fitted correctly, you should be able to fit two fingers between any part of the halter and your calf’s skin and it should be firm if the calf pulls back.

Putting the halter on just before feeding is the best time as the calf will be distracted by the milk and forget about the halter.

You need to spend time teaching your calf to lead. On calf day a judge will be watching your calf to see how obedient it is, so you will want your calf to be leading well and obeying your instructions, to turn and stop. Never walk in front of your calf, you need to walk alongside it.

Presenting your calf well-groomed

When it comes to judging you will be marked on how well your calf has been reared, fed, groomed, and cared for. Remember, you must present your calf in spotless condition. You need to brush and clean its coat, feet, ears, nose, eyes and, of course, under its tail. It must also have a clean halter and lead and you must look smart also.

Your calf needs to be well-behaved and stand still to allow the judge to run their hands over its body, checking how well you have fed it. Answer all the questions that the judge may ask and best of all, enjoy the day and your calf.