Anzac Day remembrance is not about poppies

Donations on Poppy Day and the proceeds from sales go towards helping those who need support.

OPINION

Those who protest the absence of poppies on graves this Anzac Day are missing the point.

Anzac Day began as a way to remember those who fell at Gallipoli and in other conflicts in World War I. Historians who chronicle the history of Poppy Day tell us that this started not long after World War I and it was linked to the poem In Flanders Fields.

The poppy became a symbol of remembrance for both world wars, but all of those who fought in World War I are gone. Most of the veterans from World War II are also gone – only a few remain.

Not putting poppies on graves isn’t suggesting there shouldn’t be any more Poppy Days. The money from the sales goes into a trust which is then used to help those for whom the RSA was originally intended – returned servicemen, and women. It’s in the name – Returned and Services Association.

Understandably, people are upset feeling that their relatives’ graves are not going to be honoured, but why should it be up to one single organisation to do this? It should also be noted that not every RSA branch in New Zealand has placed poppies on graves. Added to that, why should it be only one or two days a year when we honour those who fell?

We should be honouring them by living up to the example that they set. By taking the lessons learnt from those terrible wars and ensuring the likes of them don’t happen again.

The problem is, we’re not learning those lessons. Especially with what is happening in the Middle East and in the Ukraine. If these two conflicts are any example, then we have either forgotten or we have learnt nothing.

Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana once said: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”

The poppy itself is a tangible reminder of the wars over the past 110 years, but once Anzac Day is over, what happens to the poppy we wear during the service? Most of us would probably leave it somewhere or throw it out, rather than keep it as we would any other keepsake. We don’t take them out again and wear them at the next Anzac Day like some who wear the medals of their relative. It makes it only relevant once or twice a year. How many of us go to visit the graves of those servicemen? Do people really only go on Anzac Day? How is that honouring what they fought for?

Those who lie in graves, after having done their service for their country, aren’t being forgotten just because a poppy isn’t going to be on their grave. Their service and sacrifice is still being acknowledged, just in a different way.