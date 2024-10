Nellie Blundell with champion lamb Stella, also the supreme champion.

Schools around the district have been gearing up for the season with their annual pet days, one of the main events on rural schools’ calendars each year.

While some will be held later this month, Alfredton School’s Pet Day was held late last month and featured a variety of pets such as dogs, lambs and even a goat.

Jack Falloon with his champion dog, Luna.

This lamb was named the best-dressed in the competition.