Taradale and Hastings Rugby and Sports will compete for the Premier Grade Maddison Trophy on Saturday after a weekend of semi-final rugby in Hawke's Bay.



TARADALE 24 – NOBM 20

WIT Napier Old Boys Marist opening the scoring against Taradale through prop Patrick Teddy, but their opponents hit back quickly through hooker Josh Combs who finished off a chip and chase by wing Majella Tufuga.

NOBM dominated territory through to the 25th minute when hooker Dom Devine crashed over, and were ahead at the break 17-13. Taradale didn't help their cause, with lock Angelo Mufana spending 10 minutes in the sin bin.

Advertisement

The second half was an arm wrestle, with Taradale dominating territory and accumulating penalties to Magpie Caleb Makene.

With 10 minutes to go, it was NOBM who were down to 14 players and Taradale turned up the heat, hammering the NOBM try line with wing Majella Tufuga eventually crossing to continue his impressive try scoring run.

NOBM, rich with big game experience, hit back on attack and closed to 21-20 through a penalty with 4 minutes to play.

However, a late penalty from Makene sealed the deal for the Maroons, putting them into next week's final at McLean Park.

Taradale's Joe Apikatoa and Lolani Faleiva had strong games up front, with Makene directing traffic well and kicking crucial goals to continue to put his hand up for the Magpies' 10 jersey.

NOBM's best were hooker Devine, captain Chris Johnston and elusive wing Michael Buckley.



HASTINGS R&S 44 - NAPIER TECHNICAL 25

The second premier semifinal was a high scoring, entertaining affair as Altherm Window solutions Napier Technical faced up against Auto Super Shoppes Hastings Rugby and Sports.

Advertisement

The Texans started best with outstanding hooker Tere Joel crossing for the first of his two tries, on the back of an effective forward drive that Napier Tech used well all day.

Danya Tulou on the charge for Hastings against Napier Tech. Photo / Ian Cooper

Halfback Connor McLeod scampered in under the posts for HRS, followed by tries to Jayden Rihia and Neria Fomai who scored after 24 minutes, going over in the tackle of Tech fullback Kurt Baker after beating several defenders in a scintillating 70m run.

Baker soon had his moment, brushing off two HRS defenders to score Tech's second try.

Hastings went into the break 26-15 after centre Antonio Mikaele-Tuu broke through to score.

The second half continued with Rihia cleaning up loose ball to provide Fomai his second try to extend Hastings lead.

Tech's former Magpie loose forward Trent Boswell-Wakefield soon had his supporters chanting "here we come" with a try in the corner midway through the second half.

Advertisement

Nothing though could go wrong though for Fomai and Rihia who combined to provide an easy pass for Magpies prop Jason Long to cross and seal the victory.

Tere Joel, who stood out for the Texans, collected a well deserved late try for Tech.

SEMI FINAL SCORES

TRSC 24 (Joshua Combs, Majella Tufuga tries. Caleb Makene conversion, 4 penalties)

NOBM 20 (Patrick Teddy, Dominic Devine tries. Lee Moleli con. Bain Champion 2 con, pen)

HRS 44 (Connor McLeod, Jayden Rihia, Neria Fomai (2), Antonio Mikaele Tuu, Jason Long tries. Connor McLeod 4 con, 2 pen)

Advertisement

NTOB 25 (Makaro Joel (2), Kurt Baker, Trent Boswell Wakefield tries. Martin Watson con, pen. )

