

New hygiene measures including a one ball a game system have been implemented as sports clubs across Hawke's Bay begin limiting events and competitions amid a second wave of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved New Zealand to alert level 2 on Wednesday, with Auckland moving to alert level 3 following four cases of community transmission discovered on Tuesday.

While work and school are allowed to continue with physical distancing, gatherings of more than 100 people are now prohibited.

As a result, the final round of the ANZ Premiership regular season was cancelled, with Hawke's Bay Netball following suit with the cancellation of all junior netball in Napier, Hastings and Wairoa on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

Netball New Zealand confirmed all remaining round 10 games will be drawn.

Chief executive Jennie Wyllie said their immediate thoughts were for the safety of all those involved in the Premiership.

"We have been fortunate to play as many weeks of netball, in front of live crowds, for as long as we have," she said.

"But now is the time for us to play our part in keeping the country safe and we will be reviewing future decisions over the coming days."

Basketball Hawke's Bay general manager Nick Hogan said a one ball per match system is one of many new protocols introduced. Photo / File

Basketball Hawke's Bay suspended miniball for Years 1 to 8 across Hawke's Bay, while restrictions on numbers, arrival times and contact tracing will be implemented in the Elite league and secondary school levels.

Basketball Hawke's Bay general manager Nick Hogan said while training and matches will continue for some, a one ball per match system is one of many new protocols introduced.

Spectators will no longer be able to attend matches, with only players, limited coaching staff and referees present.

Games will be spaced out with no team cross overs, while the ball will sanitised thoroughly between matches.

Advertisement

"We have worked quickly and in conjunction with our venue partners and Sport Hawke's Bay to make playing basketball a possibility," he said.

"There's some talk around masks, but I don't think that is practical in sport."

Sport Hawke's Bay chief executive Mark Aspden said large outdoor field sports like football, rugby and hockey are able to continue, while sports like netball and basketball will be "trickier to manage".

HB Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell has hopes senior club rugby will continue this weekend, but only if guidelines are met. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell said the organisation still hopes senior club rugby will be played this weekend, but only if guidelines are met.

"The biggest obstacle being the ability to limit people to 100," he said.

"Secondary school rugby is planned to proceed, but only at schools and venues that have the ability to adhere to bubble, social contacting and hygiene requirements.

Advertisement

"As always, the health and safety of all our participants, officials and spectators are paramount and unless their safety can be achieved then rugby will not proceed as planned," he said.

Central Football Hawke's Bay cancelled all junior competitions for this weekend and reminded those participating in training to limit numbers to 100, begin contract tracing and sanitise hands and equipment.

Havelock North Primary and Taradale Intermediate schools cancelled a range of sporting events due to take place this week, including netball, basketball and hockey.