Football came back to the Bay as Napier City Rovers opened its doors once again with players back on the field and supporters back in the clubrooms.

The club hosted three preseason games on Saturday with Thirsty Whale NCR taking on Napier Marist Feds at Bluewater Stadium, while the Duke of Gloucester prems faced Marist prems, and Thirsty Whale Prem Reserves played Paddy's Irish Bar Divison 2.

It was a typical pre-season knckabout, so the scores weren't important, though it's worth noting there were 12 goals scored in the NCR match, by NCR.

"It was fantastic to see all the players back on the park and the supporters back in the stands and on the touchline on Saturday," Napier City Rovers AFC Chairman Phil Doran said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Football: Hawke's Bay United change shape but so have Southern United

• Football: Hawke's Bay United gamble helps snaps five-match losing streak

• Football: Hawke's Bay United playing for pride against Eastern Suburbs

• Football: Sam Wall proof of incremental growth in Hawke's Bay United

"It was also great to see our supporters and other members of the local football community back in the Napier City Rovers clubrooms.

"Even having to restrict the numbers to 100, it was a hive of activity, buzzing with laughter and optimism again."

Doran said all clubs were keen to get money and fans back into their respective clubs.

"Obviously, like other clubs, the situation has had a financial impact, there is no denying that, so getting people back into the stadium and in the clubrooms will obviously help us get back to business as usual," he said.

Thirsty Whale Napier City Rovers Coach Bill Roberston, left, and Assistant Coach Stu James watch on as their team gets back on the field. Photo / Ian Cooper

"We can now turn our attention to the juniors, and make sure our youngsters can get on the football pitch and back to playing the game."

Thirsty Whale Napier City Rovers Head Coach Bill Robertson said it was great to finally get players back on the park again with the team only previously able to do small group trainings.

"Nothing beats a full eleven versus eleven game and it helped to get some of the rust off ahead of the season but all and all it was a good outing and good way to kick things off."

Advertisement

The season proper is scheduled to start June 13.