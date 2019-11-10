Canadian midfielder Dylan Sacramento scored a hat-trick as the Hawke's Bay United football team posted their first win in the ISPS Handa Premiership today.

"I'm definitely happy with the hat-trick but more happy with the three points for the win as that was our main priority down here," Sacramento said after Thirsty Whale Hawke's Bay United's round two 4-3 win against the Wellington Phoenix Reserves at Trust Porirua Park in the capital.

In the previous weekend's 3-2 loss to Auckland City Sacramento, 24, displayed his class on defence. This week his attacking skills were top shelf.

"I like to bring a lot of energy and apply it to where it is needed most. Today I had a few chances to put the ball into the net," Sacramento said.

At the same time he pointed out there is still plenty of work for Bay team to focus on.

"We were 4-0 up with a little over five minutes to go. So we've still got to aim for a full 90-minute performance but I'm sure we're going in the right direction."

American striker Ahinga Selemani scored the visitors other goal. Both Sacramento and Selemani are in their first season in the Premiership and both got on the scoresheet for the first time.

When Sacramento arrived in the country Hawke's Bay United co-coach Chris Greatholder reckoned he arrived with tidy feet and fantastic technique to fulfil a creative role. In the first two rounds he has certainly proved this.

Substitute striker Blake Driehuis scored all three of the Wellington side's goals during the final eight minutes of the match. Hawke's Bay United led 1-0 at halftime.

Hawke's Bay United co-coach and centre back Bill Robertson said while his troops were a little bit disappointed to concede those three goals they were proud of the way they dominated the match for long periods.

"It was a really good day from everyone as a collective. We can take a lot of positives from this."

Hawke's Bay United will host Tasman United at Napier's Bluewater Stadium from 4pm on Saturday.