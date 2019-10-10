Napier West coach Levi Armstrong is treating this week's Wakely Shield tournament in Taradale as his team's World Cup.

"I thought with the World Cup on in Japan our team could have a similar experience. Although this is a round robin tournament we treated yesterday's match as our quarter-final, today's as our semifinal and tomorrow's will be our final," Armstrong said after unbeaten Solenis NZ Napier West's 44-17 win against NZ Home Loans Napier East.

"I'm confident we can beat Hastings East tomorrow as long as we improve our consistency," Armstrong added.

Captain and openside flanker Fred Lougesen led his team by example. Fellow flanker Adam Florens and No 8 Hale Joblin were also full of authority at the breakdown.

First five-eighth Joseph Jury-Senitu directed his backline well and winger Jordyn Armstrong impressed with his defensive work. Jury-Senitu scored a try and kicked two conversions.

Joblin, Lougesen, Maia Davis, Tane Repia, Jack Parker, Braydon Gregory and Connor Hawkins scored West's other tries.

Napier East coach Grant Peterson said his troops were guilty of missing too many tackles in the first half when Napier West ran in 34 unanswered points.

"But we had a great second half thanks to a good team effort."

Tyrese Nikola, who had shifts at prop and flanker, and hooker Harry Beale were the pick of Peterson's forwards. Gutsy halfback Baxter Cross, winger Malakai Lyford and fullback Tommy Hay-McKenzie shone in the Napier East backline.

Cross, Nikola and hooker Harry Beale scored Napier East's tries. Hay-McKenzie kicked a conversion.

Efficient Moving & Storage Saracens scored their first win of the 16th edition of the annual under-50kg event, which is played at Tareha Recreation Reserve to honour Taradale matriarch Adele Wakely's 50-plus years contribution to the code. Saracens beat Centralines Central 12-10 after leading 5-0 at halftime.

Inside back Angus Scott scored the vital try kicked the winning conversion for Saracens. Loosie Arjunraj Singh scored Saracens other try.

First five-eighth Te Kahui Tuhua impressed in the general's role for Saracens. Singh, fellow loosie Liam Tane-Foulds, lock TJ Mokoroa and captain and hooker Bryn Reid were all prominent in the winning pack.

"Central played well enough to win and kept coming back," Saracens coach Simon Lord said.

"Yes we were right in it for a long time and I'm proud of the whole team. They played for each other," Central coach Josh Pere said.

Winger Azi Parkinson scored Central's try and second five-eighth Rory Singer kicked a conversion and penalty. Flanker William Kittow had a huge defensive workrate for Central and prop Herbert Allerby provided plenty of grunt in the engine room.

Winger Wayde Cottle and first five-eighth and captain Te Awarangi Puketapu-Pene were enterprising Central backs.

Defending champions Bay Power Engineering Hastings East maintained their unbeaten run with a 37-5 victory over Kleer Contractors Hastings West. This win was an ideal birthday present for in-form East first five-eighth William Lovatt who turned 11 the previous day.

The Year 6 student is a younger brother of Hastings East Ross Shield player Angus Lovatt. Halfback Briar Hales and Lovatt again combined well.

Second five-eighth Panapa Lambert, centre Austin McDougall and fullback Tom Cassidy also functioned well in the winning backline which lost winger Cassius Marsh with a broken arm. Loosies Blayde Jensen and Harvey O'Rourke again emptied their tanks. McDougall and Lambert scored two tries each while O'Rourke, lock Austin Jones and prop Ruan Botha scored one each. Lovatt kicked a conversion.

West played a better second half after trailing 25-0 at halftime. Centre Mitchell Townsend scored West's try.

Loosies Charlie Ross, George Ladbrook and Vicotry Voice were workaholics for West. Halfback Ryan Palmer and fullback Ryan Harding were the best of the West backs.