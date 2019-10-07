Rowing great and double Olympic gold medallist, Eric Murray, will attend the Hawke's Bay indoor rowing championships at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park in Hastings on Saturday.

"Indoor rowing is a strong international sport and it's great to see the Bay getting in behind this event. We expect it to be one of the main regional competitions in future," Murray said.

Murray holds the second best indoor rowing time in New Zealand of 5m41s for 2,000 metres.

"There is definitely a right way to do an erg," Murray said.

Advertisement

"A lot of people who are new to the sport start off too quickly and fade at the end. You're much better off keeping an even pace."

Murray will provide a brief tutorial to entrants before the competition starts.

"I've learnt a few things over the years and I'm happy to pass that on," Murray added.

Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park CEO and Hawke's Bay Rowing club coach, Jock Mackintosh, said he was stoked Murray was attending the event.

"Eric and his pairs partner, Hamish Bond, won 69 consecutive international races including multiple world championships and two Olympic golds. It's hard to imagine that record ever being broken. He is also a 'machine' on the Concept 2 indoor rowers, so our local athletes have a great opportunity to learn from him."

Mackintosh said they were keen to attract non-rowing entrants to the event.

"Non-rowers, who use indoor rowing machines at the gym, will gain most from hearing what Eric has to say. It's an opportunity for them to dramatically lower their scores and to test themselves against those who do rowing as a sport."

The competition will take place in the new EIT Institute of Sport & Health at the park. Entries can be lodged at www.sportspark.co.nz and entry fees range from $5 - $15.