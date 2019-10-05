Busy Hawke's Bay Tui flanker Niamh Jefferson scores in the 34-26 loss to Otago. Photo/Ian Cooper

Former Hawke's Bay Tui rugby winger Teilah Ferguson scored two late tries to give the Otago Spirit a 34-26 victory against the Tui in today's Farah Palmer Cup Championship match in Napier.

"There were mixed emotions but I had to perform and I had to finish the job," Ferguson said after the top of the table clash between two previously unbeaten teams at Park Island.

A 2017 Tui and daughter of former Tui, Aotearoa Maori Sevens player and New Zealand tough rep Julie Ferguson-Ngawaka, Ferguson, who took the field as a second half replacement when the Spirit trailed 26-24, used her deceptive pace and clever steps to score tries in the 75th and 80th minutes.

The 19-year-old is in her second year at Otago University where she is studying food science and technology. Although Ferguson is planning to finish her degree next year she said she could be in Otago for another three years.

"It's good to be top of the table and I'm picking we will meet the Bay again in the final," she added.

Big Barrel Hawke's Bay Tui head coach Steve Woods agreed Otago handled the windy conditions better than his players.

"We showed what we could do in patches. From what I've seen today I'm confident we can beat them should we meet again."

"We will have a few key players back from injury next time too," Woods said referring to his daughter and co-captain Gemma Woods and fellow loosie Kathleen Brown.

The Tui will have a bye next weekend and then host a semifinal against yet to be determined opponents in the curtainraiser to the Magpies Mitre 10 Cup Championship semifinal at Napier's McLean Park on October 19.

Otago had first use of what was easily a 20-point wind and led 24-12 at halftime. Hawke's Bay's Black Ferns hooker Forne Burkin scored the first of her two tries in the first minute.

Otago replied with a try to fullback Hinemoa Watene in the 11th minute.

Superb support play from Otago saw centre Amy Du Plessis score in the 16th minute and classy first five-eighth Rosie Kelly converted. The Tui equalised in the 22nd minute when powerful winger Tori Iosefo scored and first five-eighth Sylvia Bockman converted.

Kelly took advantage of some poor Hawke's Bay defence to score in the 33rd minute. She slotted the conversion and scored again four minutes later after a poor exit play from the hosts.

The Tui opened the scoring in the second half when busy openside flanker Niamh Jefferson pounced on a dropped ball over the goal line in the 45th minute. Bockman, who did well with her goalkicking in the tricky winds, added the extras.

Burkin scored her second try in the 58th minute from a lineout drive and Bockman converted from out wide to put the hosts ahead 26-24. Burkin, co-captain and lock Hanna Brough and No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u were inspirational in the Tui pack.

It wasn't a memorable day for the Tui backs who let in too many soft tries and were guilty of standing too wide apart and throwing inaccurate passes.

Ferguson, Kelly and second five-eighth Kilisitina Moata'ane were lethal attackers in the Otago backline. Spirit No 8 Greer Muir was a workaholic in the visiting pack.

Scorers:

Otago Spirit 34 (Teilah Ferguson 2, Rosie Kelly 2, Amy Du Plessis, Hinemoa Watene tries; Kelly 2 cons), Hawke's Bay Tui 26 (Forne Burkin 2, Tori Iosefo, Niamh Jefferson tries; Sylvia Bockman 3 cons). HT: 24-12.