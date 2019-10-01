Having the ability to turn negatives into positives is a must for any successful sportsperson.

Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby team first five-eighth and 2017 world champion Baby Black Tiaan Falcon certainly has that ability. After missing all of the Chiefs 2019 Super season with a ruptured achilles tendon which was operated on in January Falcon, 22, could easily have been a disgruntled character almost 10 months later after having not played for 13 months.

But that's far from the case.

"Having this long-term injury spell has been awesome. It's allowed me to look at life from a different perspective. I've been able to find out more about myself and grow as a person and a player," Falcon said.

Advertisement

In between his rehab work and training in Hamilton the Lindisfarne College old boy was able to take on a Bachelor of Arts degree at Waikato University majoring in psychology.

"Everything has been rugby orientated for the last couple of years. This year I was able to step back and look at things differently. I'm really keen to get back to those studies as I want to be a sports psychologist when my rugby days are over," Falcon explained.

There's no doubt those high levels of positivity were influential in the third generation Magpie being declared fit to play two weeks earlier than expected. He will be on the Magpies subs bench when they take on the Counties-Manukau Steelers in tomorrow night's Mitre 10 Cup crossover match at Pukekohe.

"I'm pretty excited to be back. I'm not sure how many minutes I will get. I'm just happy to come off the bench and do whatever is needed," Falcon said.

Suggest to Falcon that he must be tired of being the busiest Magpie on the promotion front and you'll be impressed by the response.

"I always enjoy the school and hospital visits. It makes you appreciate being a player when you see youngsters so excited to see you as I was just like that when I was a kid."

A third-season Magpie who has scored 48 points in 24 first class appearances, Falcon, is eager to see how the team responds to their first loss of the season. It will also be interesting to gauge if he can regain the No 1 pivot role after losing it to Lincoln McClutchie midway through last season after he collected a shoulder injury which required six months of rehab following surgery.

However it's a little early to see if he can respond to that challenge tomorrow night. As he said:

Advertisement

"I just want to get out on the field, give it my best shot and see how I go."

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich is thrilled with Falcon's recovery.

"We weren't expecting him back for another couple of weeks. Tiaan is looking sharp and his body is right. We just need to give him some game time so we can build his confidence with a bit of contact."

Ozich pointed out there was some honest feedback from players and coaches during the review into their first defeat of the season, Saturday's 51-24 loss to Bay of Plenty in Tauranga.

"We're looking for a positive response with plenty of physicality and intent. We've had lots of conversation ... now it's time for some action."

While the Steelers are bottom of the Premiership points table Ozich said the visitors won't be taking them lightly.

"With Waikato losing their Ranfurly Shield challenge against Otago at the weekend the Steelers have got a lot to play for in terms of staying up in the Premiership. They are always a difficult to play at home too."

The Magpies haven't beaten the Steelers in Pukekohe since 2015. If they are to return to the winning path they must reduce their missed tackle count of 27 recorded in the loss to the Steamers as well as their turnovers conceded count of 19.

The fact the Magpies conceded just four penalties against the Steamers was pleasing.

Magpies captain and hooker Ash Dixon has recovered from his vomiting bug and will replace Kianu Kereru-Symes. Other changes to the starting XV used against the Steamers see Jason Long replace Pouri Rakete-Stones at loosehead prop, Joel Hintz replace Ben May at tighthead prop, Josh Kaifa replace Brendon O'Connor at openside flanker and Marino Mikaele-Tu'u replace Geoff Cridge at blindside flanker.

With centre Stacey Ili shaking off the shoulder stinger collected against the Steamers Ozich has again been able to field an unchanged backline.

Steelers co-captain and first five-eighth Orbyn Leger was also in the 2017 world title-winning Baby Blacks team alongside Falcon and fellow Magpies, Rakete-Stones and Mikaele-Tu'u. Former Magpies midfielder Cardiff Vaega will start at second five-eighth for the Steelers.

Teams for the 7.35pm clash:

Hawke's Bay Magpies: Caleb Makene, Neria Fomai, Stacey Ili, Danny Toala, Mason Emerson, Lincoln McClutchie, Folau Fakatava, Gareth Evans, Josh Kaifa, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Tom Parsons, Michael Allardice, Joel Hintz, Ash Dixon (captain), Jason Long. Substitutes: Forwards, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Namatahi Waa, Geoff Cridge, Devan Flanders. Backs, Zac Donaldson, Tiaan Falcon, Ollie Sapsford.

Counties-Manukau Steelers: Andrew Kellaway, Kirisi Kuridrani, Nikolai Foliaki, Cardiff Vaega, Liam Fitzsimons, Orbyn Leger (captain), Jonathan Taumateine, Dan Hyatt (captain), Sam Henwood/Malgene Ilaua, Johnathan Kawau, Daymon Leasuasu, Mickey Woolliams/ Viliame Rarasea, Conan O'Donnell, Donald Maka, Conan O'Connell. Substitutes: Joseph Royal, Sean Bagshaw, Suetena Asomua, Sikeli Nabou, Ilaua Malgene/Savelio Ropati, Liam Daniel, Nathaniel Apa, Josh Gray.