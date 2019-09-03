Hawke's Bay representatives Napier Boys' High School and Hastings Boys' High School have qualified for the quarterfinals at the national under-15 invitational rugby tournament in Napier.

Hosts NBHS finished pool play unbeaten following a 24-3 win against New Plymouth Boys' High School today. They led 17-3 at halftime.

Winger Korie Paio, No 8 Telea Faumui and hooker Tyrone Chrystal scored the Sky Blues tries. Winger Tim Slabbekoorn kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Fullback Jake Evans and lock-loosie Gus Brown were both outstanding for the cohesive Napier side according to manager John Stapley.

HBHS completed their unbeaten run in pool play with a 34-12 victory against St Pat's Town of Wellington at Whitmore Park this morning. Yesterday fullback Tamati Te Pou scored a hattrick during the HBHS team's 27-14 victory against defending champions Hamilton Boys' High School.

His team led 19-0 at halftime and manager Quentin Crawford was thrilled with the resilience and belief within the squad as Hamilton fought back with all guns blazing in the second half. Captain and centre Troyden Bird scored the other try and in-form first five-eighth Koby Deacon kicked two conversions and a dropped goal.

Prop A one Lolofie was full of authority in the Hastings engine room. Lolofie scored a try and was again prominent in the win against St Pat's Town. His team led 12-5 at halftime and dominated the final 10 minutes after St Pat's Town tied the score at 12-all.

Deacon kicked another dropped goal and three conversions and scored a try. Lock Josh Leach and flankers Bonham Edwards and Junior Setu scored the other tries.

Bird, a son of former Magpies lock Matt Bird, impressed with his leadership and positive chat. Lock Ricco Harris, a nephew of Warriors NRL star Tohu Harris, ruled the lineouts.

NBHS will take on Auckland Grammar School in their quarterfinal from 10am tomorrow on the No 1 ground at NBHS. HBHS will play St Bedes College from 12.30pm on the No 2 ground at NBHS.

Other quarterfinals will see New Plymouth Boys' High School play Palmerston North Boys' High School and Hamilton Boys' High School take on Rotorua Boys' High School.

Basketball

Defending champions and Super 8 champions Napier Boys' High School will be among the favourites at the Zone 3 Premiership secondary schools basketball boys tournament which begins in Wellington tomorrow.

The top six teams will qualify for next months nationals in Palmerston North. Hastings Boys' High School will also carry the Bay's hopes.

Napier Girls' High should reach the top six in the Zone 3 girls tournament in the capital and also qualify for the nationals.