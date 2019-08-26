Talented Hawke's Bay hockey player Sean Findlay is quick to acknowledge the input of his father and coach Graeme into his successes.

"Dad is always encouraging and just loves coaching. I've trained with him a lot over the years and it's always good fun," Findlay said.

His 49-year-old father represented the New Zealand masters team in Australia earlier this year and 17-year-old Taradale High School Year 13 student Findlay pointed out it is now his turn to bring new ideas and different training methods back from the various national squad training camps he attends to help his father remain among the country's best players in his age group.

"It's good to be able to give back to him," attacking midfielder Findlay said.

The ultimate reward for coach Findlay would be to see the oldest of his four children achieve his long-term goal of Black Sticks selection in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Considering what the Just Hockey Hawke's Bay-supported Findlay, who first started playing hockey as a 10-year-old, has achieved this year, one would have to rate that aim as realistic.

He was a member of the Central under-18 boys team who finished second at their national tournament in Wellington during July. Following that event Findlay was selected in the New Zealand under-18 squad to attend a training camp in Mount Maunganui during October and November.

"There could be a couple of games for us against the Aussie under-18s but they haven't been confirmed," Findlay said.

Earlier this month he attended his first New Zealand under-21 men's training camp in North Harbour. Findlay will hear on Thursday if he has made the final cut for the side which will play in the Sultan of Johor tournament in Malaysia in October.

"If I make that team it would be awesome. If I don't it doesn't matter as I still have another three years of eligibility," Findlay explained.

"I've already exceeded all of my expectations for this year. When you consider last year the Hawke's Bay under-18s were the only rep team I was in I couldn't be happier."

Today the former Hawke's Bay under-15 and under-13 representative will hear if he has made the Central men's National Hockey League team for their September 14-22 tournament in Tauranga. Findlay has been training with a squad of 24, which will be reduced to 18.

"I would like to think I've got a pretty solid chance and if I did make it I would be the youngest player," Findlay said.

Last week his Taradale High School boys team, which is coached by his father, beat Hastings Boys' High School 3-2 in the final of their Hawke's Bay Secondary Schools premier boys competition. Findlay scored two of his side's goals and this is the first time Taradale High School have won this comp when Napier Boys' High School, Hastings Boys' High School and Lindisfarne College have all been in the same grade together.



Findlay considered starting a university-based course next year but has decided to play club hockey in Auckland or Canterbury to enhance his chances of Black Sticks selection in the future. Both provinces boast tougher club competitions than he would experience if he remained in the Bay.

"I've got a whole lot of mates in both provinces so I would be happy either way," Findlay said.

Along with the tips from his father, Findlay is grateful for the coaching he has received from former Hawke's Bay rep and successful age group team coach Simon Nation, double Olympian Greg Nicol and three-time Olympian Shea McAleese, who is his latest mentor.

"Shea is the last Hawke's Bay-raised Black Sticks men's player to command a regular spot in the national side and it would be great to have a career like his," Findlay said.

His three sisters, Hannah, Emma and Greer, are all members of the Hawke's Bay under-15 girls team. They benefit from plenty of useful tips from their father and brother.

It's fair to suggest at least one of the trio could end up following a similar hockey path to their brother.

Taradale High School's teacher in charge of sport, Pauline Edwards, said Findlay is pretty focused and tracking well towards his long-term goal.