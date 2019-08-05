Put your hand up if you were surprised to see Napier Technical rugby lock Elijah Martin's name in the Hawke's Bay Magpies Mitre 10 Cup squad announced yesterday.

Martin is feeling the same as you lot but he shouldn't be. He was one of the standouts during the Hawke's Bay club season in finishing second to promising Clive lock Donovan Mataira in the tussle for the MVP award and he has ticked every box when given the opportunity in Magpies pre-season fixtures.

"The selection hasn't really sunk in yet. I've only just finished signing the contract," Martin said before the Magpies trained yesterday afternoon.

"It's not a fulltime contract. It's one of those week-by-week ones where I can get called in at any time. It's another stepping stone and while Michael [Chiefs lock Allardice] has still got a few more weeks until he is ready I'll be training fulltime," Martin explained.

A third-year technology teacher at Karamu High School, Martin, 25, will still teach on his days off from training.

"Teaching is my big passion and my main focus so it's important I stay connected with the school," Martin said.

One of 11 newcomers in the Magpies 39-strong squad, Martin, had two weeks off after the pre-season win against Manawatu but was recalled for the match against Waikato. He played the full 80 in that victory and started in Friday's loss to Premiership champions Auckland in Cambridge.

"Auckland had 12 Super players in their starting XV. They were the most powerful and physical team I have played against. They were up another level but it was awesome to play against them."

While Martin said he is the fittest he has been at 1.92m tall and just over 100kg he is smaller than most locks so he has to work on his physicality.

"I'm happy with my mobility. But I just have to work on carrying hard and cleaning out hard. I just have to keep ticking those boxes and wait for the call if the opportunity comes."

A Napier Boys' High School old boy, Martin, captained the Hawke's Bay under-16s to Hurricanes region title glory in 2010 before going on to represent the Bay at under-18, 20 and Saracens levels.

Other newcomers in the squad are Maori All Blacks and Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere, Taradale utility back Caleb Makene, who has previously represented Canterbury and Tasman, Napier Old Boys Marist loosie Hannon Brighouse, Central prop Joel Hintz, a former Wellington Lions player, Taradale's former Blues and Auckland prop Namatahi Waa, Hastings Rugby and Sports midfielders Neria Fomai, a former Southland Stags player, and Timo Vaiusu, Taradale outside back Ollie Sapsford, Napier Old Boys Marist fullback Saia Paese and Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports midfield back Tyrone Dodd-Edwards.

A feature of the squad is the number of players who have earned themselves selection on the back of solid performances in club rugby.

"This year's squad includes representatives across all 10 premier clubs while all but one [Walker-Leawere] have played club rugby in Hawke's Bay either this year or previously. This continues our strategy to select those from within Hawke's Bay club rugby and developing and promoting our own talent,'' Hawke's Bay Rugby Union CEO Jay Campbell said.

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich and his assistant Josh Syms believe they have assembled their most competitive squad since taking over 18 months ago with no fewer than 16 players having experienced Super Rugby.

"The squad has plenty of proven quality blended with a number of highly promising and talented youngsters and they are all extremely excited about representing their province in this year's Mitre 10 Cup,'' Ozich said.

"As emphasised by the squad we have assembled, we have plenty of talent and depth to select from and we are looking forward to building on the momentum from last season with our goal to win the Championship,'' Ozich explained.

Twenty-five of the 39 players named formed part of last year's Magpies squad, meaning they will not lack experience of playing at this level.

While Ozich is not expecting to see any game time from prospective World Cup bound All Blacks Brodie Retallick and Brad Weber all other players are available for some part of the 2019 campaign.

Earlier in the year Chiefs pivot Tiaan Falcon was ruled out with a torn Achilles suffered in Chiefs pre-season while former Baby Blacks loosie Will Tremain requires six months rehabilitation after shoulder surgery.

The fact players like Taradale loosie Iakopo Mapu, Havelock North loosie Albert Hemopo and Napier Old Boys Marist speedster Michael Buckley, who made eight appearances for the Magpies last year, who were all outstanding during the club season missed selection is an indication of the depth within the squad.

The Magpies play Manawatu in Palmerston North on Sunday for the Kel Tremain Memorial Trophy before returning for their first home game of the season against the Wellington Lions on McLean Park on August 16.

The full Magpies Mitre 10 Cup squad is:

Ash Dixon, Ben May, Brad Weber, Brendon O'Connor, Brodie Retallick, Caleb Makene, Danny Toala, Devan Flanders, Elijah Martin, Folau Fakatava, Gareth Evans, Geoff Cridge, Hannon Brighouse, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Jacob Devery, Jason Long, Joel Hintz, Jonah Lowe, Josh Kaifa, Josiah Tavita-Metcalfe, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Lincoln McClutchie, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Mason Emerson, Michael Allardice, Namatahi Waa, Neria Fomai, Ollie Sapsford, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Ricky Hayes, Saia Paese, Sam McNicol, Solomone Funaki, Stacey Ili, Tim Farrell, Timo Vaiusu, Tom Parsons, Tyrone Dodd-Edwards, Zac Donaldson.