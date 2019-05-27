Doug Potts is easy to find at the Havelock North Rugby Club.

If Potts, 74, isn't playing the bagpipes when the premier team trot out on to Anderson Park he will more than likely be picking up rubbish on the fields as was the case when we turned up yesterday.

A club member since playing halfback for the under-21s in 1965, Potts, has been playing the bagpipes for the past 15 years and considered giving it away this season.

"The premiers told me they wanted me to carry on. It fires them up ... even the Māori boys tell me they've got plenty of Scottish blood and they love it."

Advertisement

And the rubbish duty?

"It's just instinct," retired signwriter Potts replied.

In addition to these tasks, this weekend Potts will be in reminiscing mode when he gathers with other club members, current and former, to celebrate the club's 125th anniversary. Like life member Colin Shanley, 80, Potts, said the biggest highlight of his time with the club was helping set up the junior section of the club 45 years ago.

"I've seen three generations of many families come through. One of those is the Flanders family and I'm off to Argentina next month to watch Devan play for the Baby Blacks at the Under-20 World Cup.

"I know you rank Devan highly but I'm picking his youngest brother Cooper will turn out better because of all those years taking on the bigger brothers in the backyard ... a bit like Gareth in the Evans family."

Shanley, who still works for his surveying company, first played for the club at premier level in 1958 in his first year out of school as a first five-eighth.

"That was unheard of in those days. I had 10 years in the prems but was just an average club player," the humble Shanley recalled.

With former president Harry Wall, and fellow life members Bob Mitchell and Terry Longley, Shanley, was on the steering committee formed in 1964 to oversee the building of the clubrooms which opened in 1966.

"Taking the junior rugby away from the schools was a good move. We started with 14 or 15 teams in the first year and by the third year we had 52 teams. Cliff King, Bob Maidens and myself were responsible for the move and were also involved with setting up the Hastings JAB. We had strong parental support and made sure three parents were involved with the administration of each team," Shanley recalled.

He believed this season's Havelock North premier side is following a recent trend and peaking for the Maddison Trophy competition.

"They have what it takes to reach the semifinals. At the same time I know how tough it is to win the Maddison Trophy ... we never did it in my 10 years in the team."

Like Potts, Shanley enjoys catching up with products of junior teams they were involved with.

"They still call us Mr Potts and Mr Shanley. They respect the time you put into the club," Shanley recalled.

"While I savour my playing days, just being part of the club has to be considered a highlight."

Needless to say those playing days will be toasted and exaggerated when he catches up with former teammates coming from as far afield as Christchurch this weekend.

The anniversary celebrations will begin with a meet and greet at the clubrooms on Friday night. President Conrad Waitoa and club captain Tom Blake will welcome guests.

On Saturday all of the club's junior and senior teams will be in action at Anderson Park. Waitoa said the senior games will be played an hour earlier than normal to allow guests to get to the formal anniversary dinner at the Hawke's Bay Racing Centre.

This means the round four Tui Maddison Trophy fixture between Havelock North and Clive will kick off at 2pm.

"We requested Clive because they are a village club like us and they are also the defending champions from last year," Waitoa said.

Saturday night's dinner will be attended by 210 people. A birthday breakfast will be at the club on Sunday morning, followed by a round of Hawke's Bay Golden Oldies play.

"With so many ex-players here the villagers shouldn't have any trouble fielding a team on Sunday," Waitoa said.

He pointed out a highlight of the weekend will be the launch of the anniversary book. It features chapters on the Waites family, who have been involved with the club for more than 100 years, the Paewai family connection, the Evans family which has produced two All Blacks in lock Bryn and No8 Gareth and a piece from former All Black and Magpies halfback Danny Lee.

We couldn't leave Shanley and Potts without getting them to name their Havelock North XV, containing players they consider the best they've seen in Havelock North colours. There are several bracketed positions where they couldn't agree on one player.

It is: Jarrod Cunningham, Tony Maidens, Murdoch Paewai/Ricky Allen, Davis Norman/Nathan Paewai, Edmond Fuiava, John Dougan/Mike Natusch, Danny Lee, Gareth Evans, Jason Skipper/Tony Lamborn, Luke Ottley, Bryn Evans, Buster Sharplin, Thomas Flanders, Hika Elliot, Gary Jones. Substitutes, Harry Wall, Eddie Coombs, Mike Holder, Brad Clark, Robbie Laing, Ihaia West, Bruce Allen, Gillies Kaka.