From today's round three in HB's Tui Maddison Trophy premier club competition:
Taradale Rugby and Sports 29 (M Eden 2, T Eden, J Malielegaoi, L Maulolo tries; B Truesdale 2 cons), MAC 12 (V Kereti, L Marshall tries; T Iosefo con). HT: 15-12.
Napier Old Boys Marist 35 (M Drew 2, S Paese, Z Donaldson, M Buckley tries; J Lauano, B Champion cons; Champion 2 pens), Hastings Rugby and Sports 35 (J Rihia 3, T Agnew, J Long tries; S Timu 4, T Vaiusu cons). HT: 12-7.
Clive 52 (L Udy-Johns 2, T Poto, R Pohatu, D Penetito, J Tuhua, L Goodin, E Tuanaki tries; Poto 6 cons), Tamatea 28 (Not supplied). HT: 26-21.
Havelock North 17 (F Tupai, A Tuitavake tries; A Blake 2 cons, pen), Napier Technical 14 (C Houkamau, P Manuel tries; M Watson 2 cons). HT: 7-all.
Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 43 (H Hann 2, P Rakete-Stones, H Willis, M Murtha, N Agnew, R Hubbard tries; T Lord 2, M Murtha 2 cons), Central 8 (B Parsons try; K Drury-Hawkins pen). HT: 17-3.
