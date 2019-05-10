Prop Pouri Rakete-Stones knows what he needs to work on to get more starts for the Hawke's Bay Magpies in this season's Mitre 10 Cup rugby competition.

"I need to have a bit more mongrel ... I need to be a bit more aggressive and a bit more dominant," Rakete-Stones explained.

The 2017 world champion Baby Black had eight appearances for the Magpies last year, all off the bench. In 2017 eight of his 10 starts were at tighthead prop in the absence of injured Māori All Black and Hurricane Ben May.

"This year the goal is to get a lot more game time and experience and hopefully get a crack at Super Rugby," Rakete-Stones explained.

"I've put on 7kgs and am up to 120kgs now. It's made me a lot stronger but now I have to work on getting my mobility up with the extra weight too."

A lack of mobility has never been an issue for Rakete-Stones. Neither has his ability to swap between the tighthead and loosehead roles.

"I'm still happy to alternate between the positions but I'm putting a lot of effort into the tighthead job this season," Rakete-Stones said.

He will have the tighthead role when his Tanalised Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports side hosts Altherm Window Systems Napier Technical in a first round Tui Maddison Trophy fixture at Tamatea Park today.

A hooker during his two seasons in the Napier Boys' High School 1st XV, Rakete-Stones is looking forward to taking on a Texans pack which includes fellow Magpies props Tim Farrell and Mark Braidwood after missing his side's 25-17 seventh-round Nash Cup loss to Tech because he was attending a family reunion.

"We've got a strong forward pack and Tech have a good pack. It should be a good match."

Like fellow members of the Magpies wider training group Rakete-Stones, 21, is hoping to secure a starting berth in the Magpies team for Wednesday's pre-season match against Tasman in Wellington. A top performance today will enhance his chances but Rakete-Stones believes Magpies coaching staff are more interested in how players combine with each other.

After the Texans scrum was out-muscled by the MAC engine room for 70 minutes of their 28-all draw with MAC last weekend it will be interesting to gauge the improvement today. Although the Pirate side lost 43-23 to Hastings Rugby and Sports last weekend Rakete-Stones said his team is improving each week and produced a good rehearsal for the Maddison Trophy competition.



While Rakete-Stones' weight increase should enhance his chances of more Magpies minutes so should his change of occupation. Last year he started an architecture course at EIT but this year he is working as a teacher aide at Tamatea Primary School.

Rakete-Stones said he wants to save more money for an overseas holiday at the end of the year but one doesn't have to be genius to work out the change will also give him more time to train for rugby.

Pirate manager Charles Reid said apart from fullback Ted Symes and prop Sean Morrison who are on the injured list the hosts are at full strength and confident of doing the business. He was hopeful of completing the necessary paperwork yesterday for experienced prop Kelsey Miller to be used as an impact player.

Miller played for Taradale last season and had to be transferred back to his former club. This match has the potential to go either way by no less than nine points.

Auto Super Shoppe Hastings Rugby and Sports have the necessary ammunition to celebrate their club day with a seven-point win against Progressive Meats Havelock North at Elwood Park. WIT Napier Old Boys Marist should retain the Challenge Trophy with an 11-point win against an MAC side who will welcome the return from injuries of Magpies loosie Solomone Funaki and former Samoa Sevens rep Tom Iosefo for the Park Island encounter.

Former Magpies and Manawatu Turbos utility back Lewis Marshall is back with MAC and it will be interesting to see how he copes with in-form NOBM speedster Saia Paese should this pair mark up against each other in the midfield.

Nash Cup winners Taradale Rugby and Sports boast the firepower to beat Maddison Trophy holders Tremains Andrew Clark Clive by at least nine points at Tareha Recreation Reserve. There will be plenty of interest in how Northfuels Central bounce back from their default to Clive last weekend when they are hosted by Tamatea at Bill Mathewson Park. Tamatea continue to improve each week and should be able to stay within 15 points of their visitors.

Magpies coaches Mark Ozich and Josh Syms will do an injury check on Monday before announcing their squad for Wednesday's match. Baby Blacks captain and hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes and loosie Devan Flanders won't be available for the Magpies or their respective clubs, MAC and Havelock North, before their departure to next month's under-20 world championship in Argentina.