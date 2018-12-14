It's fair to say Hawke's Bay Sevens men's team captain Teihana Brown hasn't been given the kudos he deserves in recent seasons.

He's one of those unsung heroes who does a lot of the dirty work which goes unnoticed while the feats of the speedsters are replayed regularly on television. However, that could change if wet weather takes its toll on this weekend's 16-team TECT Nationals in Tauranga and the work the likes of Brown and fellow forwards Ricky Hayes, Damien Scott and Fa'alemiga Selesele do at breakdown time becomes more crucial to proceedings.

"I don't mind going unnoticed. But we can't expect to be flashy straight away and we will have to play to the condtions this weekend," Brown said before the Maurice Trapp Group Hawke's Bay team's departure yesterday.

Prop Brown, 26, will captain Hawke's Bay for the second consecutive season at the nationals. The Wairarapa and Wellington age group product who hails from Martinborough has played for Havelock North for the past four seasons.

"I love sevens and Havelock North put a big emphasis on sevens. I also grew up with Gillies [former All Black Sevens player Kaka] so that's why I came to Havelock North," Brown explained.

He agreed this season's Hawke's Bay team is more complete than last summer's team which could only manage a semifinal finish in the Bowl. He is confident of a top-eight finish which would mean they must win at least two of their three pool games today.

"Last summer we had some standout individuals. This season we have come together better as a team and the likes of Fa'alemiga brings a lot of experience," Brown said.

A carpenter for Brittin Builders, Brown has a long-term goal of playing for the All Black Sevens.

"At the moment I just want to do my best for Hawke's Bay. If something else comes up I will take it. After this weekend my attention will return to a couple more sevens tournaments with Havelock North and then it's back to 15s again," Brown said.

A midfield back in 15s, Brown is grateful for the work Havelock North stalwarts Murdoch Paewai and Conrad Waitoa have put into him.

Hawke's Bay coach Ellery Wilson is confident his side has the necessary speed and size to achieve their goal of a top-eight finish. At the same time he admitted their pool will be a tough one to win.

Wilson's troops will meet Canterbury at 12.05pm, Taranaki at 3.15pm and Bay of Plenty at 5.35pm. The Canterbury and Bay of Plenty fixtures are televised.

Former All Black Sevens player Tamati Samuels has been forced out of the tournament with a dislocated shoulder. Danny Toala is unavailable because of his Hurricanes wider training group commitments and former Samoa World Series player Tom Iosefo is unavailable because of international commitments.

This trio have been replaced by another former Samoa World Series player, Magpies loosie Selesele, speedster Mitch Drew and talented 21-year-old Hayes who will be playing at his third national sevens tournament.

Versatile back Zac Donaldson, the fastest in the squad, and fellow speedster Saia Paese are the only members of the Bay team who will be playing at their first nationals. Providing the weather is favourable this pair have the potential to be as dominant for the Bay as they were for their Napier Old Boys Marist club when they won their club's invitation sevens tournament for the third consecutive year last month.

Last summer Hawke's Bay lacked the necessary urgency and intensity levels and had nine players new to nationals level. With more experience on this season's roster Bay fans have every right to expect more polished displays.

Waikato are the defending champions at the 45th edition of the men's tournament.

Hawke's Bay men's team: Teihana Brown (captain), Ricky Hayes, Damien Scott, Trent Hape, Sebastian Visinia, Mitch Drew, Saia Paese, Hayden Hann, Zac Donaldson, Kalin Paewai, Tyrone Dodd-Edwards, Fa'alemiga Selesele.

Coach: Ellery Wilson.

Manager: Tim Jones.