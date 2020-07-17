The Mayfair Theatre in Emerson was opened by Napier mayor Mr C O Morse on February 12, 1935, and advertising proclaimed the 650 seat cinema (small for the time) was 'The little theatre with the big attractions'.

The theatre was owned by Napier Amusements, and would eventually be owned by Kerridge Odeon in the late 1940s.

The opening movie shown was Blossom Time starring Richard Tauber. The manager was Walter Gray, who before the 1931 earthquake managed the Majestic Theatre in Hastings St.

The Mayfair would have a series of colourful managers, including in the 1950s Napier's ex-court bailiff Mr E C P Lambert, who succeeded Mr E V McKeever and in the 1960s Australian professional boxer Alan Shepherd. Together with his stuntman, Johnny McCarthy, Alan would win the Kerridge Odeon Showmanship Award three years in a row, before it was stopped.

Most towns had a theatre nicknamed 'the bug house', a mainly derogatory term to label a cinema – and Napier's was the Mayfair Theatre. This reputation according to some was one this quaint theatre did not deserve.

Napier born actress Ngaire (later changed to Nyree because the British could not pronounce Ngaire) Dawn Porter (1936-2001) had left New Zealand in 1960 to attend a drama school in England.

Although she had not seen a television set before leaving New Zealand, she soon made appearances on British television. With her sultry good looks, she was cast in movies, and it was in 1962 that a premiere of her film Part Time Wife was shown at the Mayfair Theatre.

Napier was proud of their favourite daughter, and when she appeared in the low-budget film called Part Time Wife (1961) manager of the Mayfair Theatre Alan Shepherd secured what was called the "world premiere" at the Theatre on January 11, 1962 (although it appears the film was released in the United Kingdom in December 1961).

Alan Shepherd was one of the greatest promoters and showmen of movies Hawke's Bay had ever seen.

On the night of the premiere he arranged for pipe bands and marching girls to lead a procession to the Mayfair Theatre from the baths (now Ocean Spa) and radio station 2ZC to broadcast from the Mayfair Theatre.

An autograph book capable of containing 10,000 signatures would be placed in the theatre's foyer and would be sent "to our Nyree at her studios as a personal gesture of goodwill from the citizens of Hawke's Bay and her own beautiful city of Napier, New Zealand".

On the night of the premiere 4000 people turned out to watch the parade, and such were the crowds in Emerson St police had to clear a path to allow the bands through the street.

The marching girls carried a banner exclaiming in bold red and black colours "We are Proud of Nyree". Signing the autograph book became difficult when crowds pushed through the foyer to get to their theatre seats while a larger crowd were attempting to sign the book.

Nyree didn't attend the premiere, but instead sent a recording from London especially for the event, in which she passed on her best wishes. Her mother and sister Merle attended on her behalf.

A small star was fastened to the theatre screen curtains, and manager Alan Shepherd explained to the guests "that the star symbolised Miss Porter, and when the curtain rose, her star would also".

Deputy mayor W L Atherfold declared the premiere open and said "This is a special night for us, the whole city is delighted with Nyree's success."

Nyree would later gain notoriety for her performance as Irene in the 26-episode series of the Forsyte Saga in 1967, which made her a household name in many countries.

In 1962 the Mayfair Theatre property was sold to the Hawke's Bay District of Manchester Unity Institute of Oddfellows (who built a five storey building in its place).

When the lease of the Mayfair Theatre ran out in 1965, it was closed with the last film – It's Great to be Young, shown on January 30, 1965.



Michael Fowler (mfhistory@gmail.com) is a contract researcher, commercial business writer of Hawke's Bay history.