Thousands of people in Hawke's Bay and beyond will remember and look back with fond memories of Thunderpark Raceway, which from 1976 to 1997 was situated in what is now the Gimblett Gravels area on State Highway 50.

It all began in 1971 when Twyford orchardist Graham Burns who was a member of the Hawke's Bay Rod and Custom Club, began looking for a suitable piece of land for cropping.

His cousin, and fellow member of the club, Mike Burns, recalls the miserable winter day when Graham pulled up at his orchard in his VW Kombi van and asked if he would come and look at a piece of land.

Into the van hopped 22-year-old Mike, with no idea where older cousin Graham was taking him.

They drove down State Highway 50, past the old Deer Stalkers hall, and pulled over to what appeared to be a "pretty miserable hunk of land" which had some grazing stock on it.

Driving on to the site, they went across what Mike described as "bumpy land" before they came to a "lush and green" area. The bumpy land was the former riverbed of the Ngaruroro River, which began to divert during a flood in 1867.

Graham announced to Mike that he had put an offer on the land – which was an unusual shape. There was a long, skinny piece coming off SH50 (part of the old riverbed), which was considered almost worthless, with a more fertile 250-acre (101-hectare) block at the back.

After leaving the property, Mike remembers Graham stopping the van, glancing back at the long strip and saying, "What are you thinking?"

Mike replied, "I am thinking the same as you."

Both men had realised this length and width of land would make a perfect drag strip, especially as the shingly terrain was then thought to be useless for anything else.

Graham asked Mike if he would make this idea of a dragstrip a reality if he bought the land.

"Yes," said Mike, who later reflected, "When you are 22 you say yes to anything." It would not be an easy task, especially with the Hawke's Bay Rod and Custom Club he belonged to having nowhere enough resources, but they had determination in spades. Any real progress would be years away.

In 1974 the planning had reached a stage were some progress had been made. Debentures were sold by the club for $25, and a meeting was held in April to decide the name, of which the Thunder part was credited to Chris Harris, ending up with Thunderpark Raceway. Mike recalls it was important to them to have the name sorted even before any work had started on the dragstrip.

A lease was entered into with Graham Burns for the strip of land in August 1975. A supporters' club was formed and received a $5000 loan from the New Zealand Hot Rod Association towards establishing a dragstrip.

The club, however, was still way short of the funds needed. Mike recalls that the president of the club, builder Noel Usherwood, had some useful connections.

Plans for the dragstrip were prepared by Davies, Phillips and Chaplin and partners, architects and civil engineers, Hastings.

A meeting with Warwick Beattie of Beattie Brothers resulted in an agreement to do the earthmoving for the track on generous terms for the club. They work the earthmoving of the 10,000 to 20,000cu m in around other jobs they had.

Finance was an issue and at times Mike used his own money to progress the project.

Once the earthworks were completed, the sealing of the strip was the next concern.

Hawke's Bay Asphalts were approached in 1975 to see if they could assist. Branch manager Sonny Ward would be of great assistance to the club.

Mike would make a habit of calling in to see Sonny's workplace on Omahu Rd on the way into town as this firm was the club's only real hope for sealing the dragstrip. The earthworks in mid-1975 were only 75 per cent completed and in today's terms, around $750,000 was needed to finish the work.

In later months of 1975, Sonny told Mike that Hawke's Bay Asphalts' parent company, McLoughlin Asphalts in Wellington, would be interested in talking to him.

Mike and club president Noel Usherwood drove to Wellington to meet with the board of McLoughlin Asphalts.

It was, as Mike describes, an interesting experience as 24-year-old to be nervously ushered into a board room with a big, glossy, wood-panelled table at which a number of older gentlemen sat around in dark suits.

All the board members were introduced, but Mike could not even remember the first name.

The board invited a presentation from Mike and Noel, at which then two young men exchanged puzzled looks, "but we managed to fumble our way through it".

After 15 minutes of questioning, the board said they would be in touch.

Mike and Noel had a quick cup of coffee and drove back to Hastings.

A few days later Mike received a call from Sonny, "Would he mind dropping into the office?"

Hawke's Bay Asphalts would do the work.

Mike and a few other club members had done some research on what the best surface for the dragstrip seal compound would be.

Plans from the engineer show the work would involve a burnout area sealed with asphalt/concrete, then the quarter-mile (.4km) drag trip, followed by a shutdown area of three-eighths of a mile (.6km).

The National Hot Rod Association in America were asked by letter (as you did then) what they thought would be the best surface.

Mike Burns recalls them being helpful and supportive by writing back advising them on an asphalt/concrete surface.

When Sonny Ward of Hawke's Bay Asphalts was told the compound requirement, he said "not a problem". What resulted was one of the finest dragstrips outside of America.

A visiting American team of "funny car" drivers in 1978 heaped praise on the Thunderpark strip for its track grip and levels.

Thanks to not only Noel Usherwood and Mike and Graham Burns, but also many other dedicated members of the Hawke's Bay Rod and Custom Club, the legend that is Thunderpark held its first race meeting on February 29, 1976.

Michael Fowler's history of Thunderpark Raceway is due out in late 2021.

• Michael Fowler (mfhistory@gmail.com) is a contract researcher, commercial business writer of Hawke's Bay history.