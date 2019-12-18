They say don't mess with nature.

But when you're a port with a commercial connection to the ocean, industry and nature become interwoven.

How you treat the land and sea is governed by many things - two that stand out are regulation, for example the Resource Management Act, and conscience.

The former provides a legislative framework.

The latter is entirely up to the organisation, and how it decides it wants to operate, and to be seen to operate. Its kaupapa, perhaps.

It certainly helps when industry has a commercial/environmental conscience, and no one can accuse Napier Port of not displaying that.

This is a port after all, that decided to relocate a penguin colony as part of its expansion.

And it is now relocating limestone that has historically formed part of a revetment wall at the port.

The limestone will form a sister reef for Pania Reef, which sits less than one kilometre from Napier Port.

Pania Reef is home to several fish species, and when the conditions are right, makes for a rewarding fishing and diving experience.

Napier Port's intent, in working with LegaSea - a not for profit recreational fishing group - is to create a new habitat for aquatic life that will improve recreational fishing and diving.

The port worked has also worked with the Mana Whenua Steering Komiti – a group of local marae, hapū and mana whenua entities – and a wider Fisheries Liaison Group, which includes LegaSea.

The reef will be created about 1400m from Pania Reef, and in about 21m of water.

Napier Port has consent to deposit up to 20,000cu m of limestone, but that will depend on how much of the existing wall is repurposed on other revetment structures.

Local surfers will also probably watch with interest, at whether the reef helps create extra swell on the nearby beaches.

There has been much criticism, that much of what humankind puts into the ocean is bad for it. The ocean is in trouble, we hear.

It's good to see efforts to reverse that situation, particularly by companies with strong commercial connections to the sea.