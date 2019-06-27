Normally new liquor licences don't bother me.

Live and let live, and all.

But the one that rising Hawke's Bay cricket star Blair Tickner has applied for at his new café inside the new multimillion-dollar development at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park has a whiff like week-old opened wine.

Tickner, and his partner Sarah Reid are due to open their cafe 13 Stag next week.

Advertisement

Ted and Jean Hill, who live just down the road from the Percival Rd park, have launched a petition against the liquor licence application because they are concerned about young sports park users being exposed to alcohol.

"We're simply saying there's enough alcohol outlets now and we don't want to be adding to them - particularly in a place where there's so many children who are enjoying the facilities of the park," the Hills told Hawke's Bay Today.

They had 40 signatures earlier this week – hardly a mandate from the community.

Tickner and Reid have said they had no idea of the upset that had been caused by their application.

"The alcohol wouldn't be on display for people to see, it would be on the menus. The purpose of this is to not create a bar, just additional offerings for customers and for those who work in the building."

And the hours are only until 5pm or maybe 6pm if they're busy.

The potential for alcohol-related harm seem pretty low.

But there's a catch.

Sir Graeme Avery, the man behind the new EIT Institute of Sport & Health - where the café will go - spelled it out in pretty strong terms at an event on Friday.

In calling for an extra $7.5 million in funding to help extend the soon-to-be-opened facility, Avery spoke about the need to get people living healthier lifestyles, and how delaying funding would prove costly for the region.

"Today marks the start of a transformational journey for our region – one that'll see Hawke's Bay people live healthier lifestyles for a longer healthier life," Avery said on Friday.

The Hawke's Bay DHB's Medical Officer of Health has not opposed the cafe's application.

Even so, a café selling alcohol at a facility encouraging transformational, healthier lifestyles doesn't make sense.

The Hawke's Bay Community Health & Fitness Centre Trust has also said those who will benefit most from the new centre are those from less privileged school backgrounds - kids from suburbs like Flaxmere, which has come out strongly in recent months against liquor licences.

Tickner and Reid are now considering withdrawing the application.

Doing so would be a logical thing to do.